Wyoming
Bugs help Boy Scout survive in wilderness
CHEYENNE — A 13-year-old boy who got separated from his Boy Scout group during a hiking trip in the Wyoming wilderness survived partly on bugs and tree bark for the nearly 37 hours he was alone, officials said Monday.
Searchers found Garrett Hunter of Draper, Utah, in good health about 10:15 p.m. Sunday after happening to camp near him for the night and calling out his name, according to Sublette County sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Bingham.
Garrett told media after a helicopter ferried him to an airport that he worried about whether he would see his family again. When he was found, he said his first thoughts were “Hallelujah! I’m home free.”
Garrett became separated from other Boy Scouts and their leaders around 9:30 a.m. Saturday when he went off a trail to go to the bathroom, Bingham said. The group of about 20 boys and adults were on the way out from a weeklong, 50-mile backcountry hiking trip.
Garrett had a sleeping bag, a water filtration device, a little food and part of a tent. Not sure how long he might be lost, the boy ate ants and bark to conserve what little food he had.
California
Former Congressman Dellums dies at 82
Ron Dellums, a fiery anti-war activist who championed social justice as Northern California’s first black congressman, died Monday from cancer, according to a longtime adviser. He was 82.
A former Marine who got his start in politics on the City Council of the liberal enclave of Berkeley, he defeated a labor-backed Democrat to win his first election to Congress in 1970. He retired in 1998 and was later elected mayor of his native Oakland in 2006.
A self-identified Democratic socialist, Dellums was at the center of most major liberal movements of the 1970s and 1980s. He led the drive to sanction South Africa during apartheid, challenged U.S. entry into wars, opposed increased military spending and helped start the Congressional Black Caucus.
He opposed almost every U.S. entry into military conflict during his tenure in Congress and, as head of the Congressional Black Caucus, began submitting his own version of a scaled-back military budget. He rose through the ranks of the House Armed Services Committee to become its first black chairman in 1993.
Dellums retired from Congress in 1998.
Rhode Island
Fisherman lands lively 400-pound shark
Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.
Inside, a 6-foot-long great white shark was showing off its teeth and moving about, very much alive.
Lorello had caught the shark Sunday morning while squid fishing three-quarters of a mile from Misquamicut Beach. The fish was on the boat for less than 10 minutes, and then quickly released back into the water.
Lorello’s photos and videos of the brief catch on Facebook have had over 1 million views. Lorello says he thinks the fish was about 400 to 500 pounds.