TEXAS
Board to restore lessons on Clinton, Keller
AUSTIN — Bowing to public criticism, the Texas Board of Education voted Tuesday to restore Helen Keller to the state’s history curriculum — but board members were still mulling scrapping lessons on Hillary Clinton while preserving hot-button instruction about how Moses influenced the nation’s Founding Fathers and how the states’ rights issue helped cause the Civil War.
The move came after its 10 Republicans and five Democrats heard hours of often impassioned testimony from students, teachers, activists and academic experts who, in some cases, defended — but more often decried — proposed edits meant to streamline academic standards for history.
A final vote is scheduled Friday and the board can still make changes before then.
NEW MEXICO
FBI: 4 dead, 1 hurt in murder suicide
ALBUQUERQUE — The FBI says four people are dead and a woman wounded after an apparent murder-suicide on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico.
They say one of the dead is the suspected shooter.
A spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque says the incident occurred inside a residence Tuesday morning in the community of Tsayatoh, which is near the New Mexico-Arizona border.
Authorities say it appears the shooting was an act of domestic violence.
The FBI says an adult woman was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
The FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating the incident.
HAWAII
10 arrested trying to smuggle shark fins
HONOLULU — Ten Indonesian fishermen arrested in Hawaii are accused of trying to smuggle nearly 1,000 fins of protected whitetip sharks from the U.S. to Indonesia.
They had been working on a Japanese boat and were headed home via Honolulu when airport security workers found shark fins in their luggage last week, according to court documents.
It’s against U.S law to engage in international trade of a protected species without a permit. It’s also illegal to possess, sell or distribute shark fins in Hawaii, which was the first state in the nation to ban the pricey delicacy often used in Chinese soups.
At least 962 shark finds were founded in 13 pieces of luggage. Some were from oceanic whitetip sharks, authorities said.
The luggage included cardboard boxes, backpacks and suitcases.
Authorities estimate that the 190 pounds of seized shark fins have a street value of between $6,695 and $57,850.
TENNESSEE
Man steals puppy from child walking it
MEMPHIS — A Tennessee family says a man jumped out of a car, shoved their child on to the ground and snatched the child’s puppy.
WREG-TV reports the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the weekend theft. A sheriff’s office release asks for help reuniting the 12-year-old boy and the 4-month-old American Bully named Diamond, who’s white with a blue patch near her eye.
John Black says Diamond entered family less than two months ago and was meant to be his son’s best friend. He says his son was walking Diamond near their Memphis home when a car pulled up behind him and a man got out. He says the man then shoved the child to the ground and fled with Diamond.
MICHIGAN
Retired firefighter gets 4 years in shooting
PONTIAC — A white retired firefighter who burst out of his suburban Detroit house and shot at a black teenager who was asking for help to find his way to school was sentenced Tuesday to at least four years in prison.
Jeffrey Zeigler said he has “full remorse and regret” over the incident last spring in Rochester Hills. The mother of 14-year-old Brennan Walker said race was the key factor. Her son wasn’t physically injured.
“I try to keep race out of it, but we all know that’s what it was,” Lisa Wright told a judge.
Brennan said he missed a school bus on April 12 and knocked on Zeigler’s door after getting lost. He ran after seeing a man inside the house grab a gun. A key piece of evidence: Video from a home security camera showing the boy running away and a shirtless Zeigler firing a shotgun. Smoke emerged from the barrel.
A jury convicted him last month of assault and a gun crime.
MASSACHUSETTS
National Grid using cannon to scare crows
NORTH ADAMS — After all else failed, National Grid is bringing in a cannon to scare away the hundreds of crows that have been hanging around an electrical substation in Massachusetts.
Don’t worry, no birds will be hurt. The utility says the propane cannon being fired off in North Adams this week doesn’t shoot projectiles, just makes a lot of noise that annoys the crows.
The utility said Monday it wants to get rid of the birds because there is a potential for a power loss if a crow lands on the wrong piece of equipment, and their droppings are corrosive.
National Grid says the cannon will be fired off between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. starting Tuesday and will keep going until Saturday.
Police have warned area residents.
