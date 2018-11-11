Hawaii
Mars to provide meals for 24K in Hawaii
Bruno Mars will mark the end of his massive “24K Magic World Tour” by providing meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Hawaiian-born singer announced Sunday he has donated money for the food to the Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, which hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal program to help those in need.
Mars is set to perform the final show of his 200-date tour at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sunday. It is his third consecutive night at the 50,000-seat venue.
The performer’s tour is in support of his multi-platinum 2016 album, “24K Magic.” It won six Grammy Awards earlier this year, including album, song and record of the year.
Rhode Island
Gondoliers race in Providence, not Venice
PROVIDENCE — The U.S. Gondola Nationals, a convention for the small community of U.S. gondoliers were held Friday-Sunday on the Providence River and featured a variety of events including solo and tandem races on sprint, distance and slalom courses.
Matthew “Marcello” Haynes, owner of La Gondola Providence, held the first U.S. Gondola Nationals in Providence in 2012. A gondolier who attended was inspired to hold the convention the following year in Huntington Beach, California, and it turned into an annual gathering. Along with Providence and Huntington Beach, gondoliers have gathered in Newport Beach and Stillwater, Minnesota.
There are 100 gondoliers nationwide, at most, Haynes estimates. About 30 were competing in Providence and others were attending for fun.
Mississippi
Senator uses ‘public hanging’ in praise
JACKSON — A newly published video shows a white Republican U.S. senator in Mississippi praising someone by saying: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said Sunday her Nov. 2 remark was “exaggerated expression of regard” for someone who invited her to speak and “any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”
Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings of black people.
Hyde-Smith faces a black Democratic challenger, former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary Mike Espy, in a Nov. 27 runoff.
Espy campaign spokesman Danny Blanton called Hyde-Smith’s remark “reprehensible.”
The runoff winner gets the final two years of a term started by longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran.
Alabama
Supreme Court justice christens Navy ship
MOBILE — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was on hand in Mobile, Alabama, to christen a U.S. Navy ship.
The USNS Puerto Rico was christened Saturday at the Austal USA shipyard, where it was built. Sotomayor broke a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow, a Navy tradition.
The Puerto Rico was the 11th of 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport ships to be built by Austal under a $1.9 billion contract.
The Navy says the ship is the first active ship in naval service to honor Puerto Rico. Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, resident commissioner of Puerto Rico, served as the main speaker for the ceremony.
The Navy says ships of this kind are meant to transport 600 short tons of military cargo 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots.
California
Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
THOUSAND OAKS — An autopsy determined that the gunman who killed 12 people at a Southern California bar died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said Saturday.
Ian David Long, a 28-year-old ex-Marine machine-gunner, fatally shot 11 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks and a police officer who responded just before midnight Wednesday. The officer exchanged gunfire with Long, who was found dead at the scene.
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said an autopsy determined Long fatally shot himself.
Authorities have yet to determine a motive and are exploring all possibilities. Among them is whether Long believed a former girlfriend might have been at the bar, which was filled with about 150 people on its popular college night that attracts students from several nearby schools.
Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian said investigators were still interviewing witnesses, have served a search warrant at Long’s home and searched the car Long drove to the bar.
Kuredjian said there is no timeline for completing the investigation, and analysis of items could take months.