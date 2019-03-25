Texas
Suspect faces murder count after deputy dies
EL PASO — The man accused of shooting a West Texas sheriff's deputy faces an upgraded charge after the lawman died over the weekend.
El Paso Magistrate Judge Penny Hamilton said Monday that 27-year-old Facundo Chavez was rebooked on a capital murder charge. Chavez was initially booked on a count of attempted murder.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that 35-year-old deputy Peter Herrera died after being shot Friday during a traffic stop.
Authorities say a man in vehicle Herrera stopped fired 15 shots at the deputy after he asked the driver to step out of a car in San Elizario, about 25 miles southeast of El Paso.
Officials say it's the first shooting death of an El Paso deputy since 1940.
Georgia
Show dog awaiting flight goes missing at airport
ATLANTA — A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.
Floris van Essen tells news outlets that the American Staffordshire terrier named Gale was in a crate and had gone through security with another dog about three hours before their flight was to leave. The dogs had been heading home after being shown in the U.S.
About 10 minutes before boarding, the dog's handlers were told that when workers went to load the dog's crate, they discovered it was empty.
WGCL-TV reports that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement that the dog broke out of its cage and went missing Saturday. The airline said it is working with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find the dog.
Virginia
Members of Mexican drug cartel indicted
HARRISONBURG — A dozen members of a Mexican drug cartel have been indicted in Virginia on federal drug conspiracy charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia says the indictments were unsealed Monday against members of Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen says the criminal organization has members and associates "actively operating" in the Shenandoah Valley and Southside Virginia.
All 12 defendants were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana. Two defendants face additional charges.
The indictment charges that between 2015 and 2019, the defendants trafficked the drugs from Mexico into the U.S. It alleges that cartel members recruited people from Mexico to live in Axon and Winchester to facilitate distributing the drugs.
New York
Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike
NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti, the pugnacious attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was arrested Monday on charges that included trying to shake down Nike for as much as $25 million by threatening the company with bad publicity.
Avenatti, who was also accused of embezzling a client's money to pay his own expenses, was charged with extortion and bank and wire fraud in separate cases in New York and California. He was arrested in New York just minutes after tweeting that he planned to hold a news conference Tuesday to "disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered."
California investigators had been building a case against Avenatti for more than a year, but prosecutors in New York said their investigation began only last week and was completed in days.
In the California case, Avenatti allegedly misused a client's money to pay his debts and those of his coffee business and law firm. Federal prosecutors said he also defrauded a Mississippi bank by using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans.
The arrest was a sharp reversal of fortune for the 48-year-old lawyer, who, less than a year ago, emerged as a leading figure in the anti-Trump movement, with relentless cable news appearances, a hard-punching style and a knack for obtaining information about others' wrongdoing.
North Carolina
Duke University pays $112M to settle faked-research lawsuit
RALEIGH — Duke University will pay $112 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit after federal prosecutors said a research technician's fake data landed millions of dollars in federal grants, the school and the government said Monday.
The private university in Durham submitted claims for dozens of research grants that contained falsified or fabricated information that unjustly drained taxpayer money from the National Institutes of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies, the U.S. Justice Department said. The school said it is repaying grant money and related penalties.
The lawsuit was first filed in 2015 by whistleblower and former Duke employee Joseph Thomas. The Justice Department took it over afterward. The suit claims the faked research was conducted by former research technician Erin Potts-Kant, who was supervised by pulmonary medicine researcher William Michael Foster. Foster's lab experimented with mice, seeking to determine the effects of inhaling diesel exhaust, among other tests. Several research papers by Foster's team were later retracted.
The settlement was announced on the same day that U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles had scheduled a hearing on why the deal supposedly struck in November hadn't been finalized by the Justice Department.