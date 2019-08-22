New York
Falling elevator crushes man in NYC building
NEW YORK — A 30-year-old man was crushed to death by a falling elevator in his luxury apartment building Thursday as passengers watched in horror, officials said.
Samuel Waisbren rode the elevator down to the lobby of his 23-story apartment building, known as the Manhattan Promenade, at 344 Third Ave. with six other residents about 8:30 a.m.
Waisbren started to walk out of the elevator on the heels of another passenger when the lift suddenly plummeted, crushing him, according to officials and a building worker who witnessed the gruesome mishap.
The five people who remained on the descending elevator were forced to watch as Waisbren was sucked into the gap between the shaft and the elevator car, officials said. Waisbren was crushed by the elevator against a shaft wall and died at the scene, authorities said.
Sanders joins Fox News as a paid contributor
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed on to become a paid contributor for Fox News Channel, the network announced Thursday.
Sanders, 37, departed the Trump administration in July after serving as the president’s chief spokesperson for two years. She will begin her career as a pundit on Sept. 6, making her debut on the Fox News morning program “Fox & Friends.”
Washington
Gov. Inslee launches bid for a third term
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced his bid for a third term as governor Thursday, saying that while it was an honor to run for president, he wants to continue his work leading the state.
Inslee had sent an email to supporters earlier in the day detailing his plans following his announcement Wednesday night that he was ending his 2020 presidential bid after nearly six months.
3 banana shipments found with cocaine
BELLINGHAM — Authorities say cocaine valued at more than $1 million was found with shipments of bananas at three Safeway grocery stores in Washington state.
Bellingham police said employees found about 51 pounds of cocaine while unloading bananas on Aug. 18. Police said the workers immediately called 911 and officers seized the drugs.
The King County Sheriff’s Office said on the same day, Safeway workers found about 49 pounds of cocaine at the bottom of banana boxes at the Woodinville store. Cocaine was also discovered with bananas at a store in Federal Way, but authorities did not say how much.
Colorado
Ex-Gov. Hickenlooper announces Senate bid
DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday that he will run for the U.S. Senate, becoming the immediate front-runner in a crowded Democratic field vying for the right to challenge Republican incumbent Cory Gardner.
He made his announcement via a video message in which he blasted Washington lawmakers over soaring prescription drug prices, the failure to act on climate change and the use of public lands by developers.
Hickenlooper ended his presidential campaign this month.
Mountain lion bites boy on head near home
DENVER — A mountain lion bit an 8-year-old boy on the head outside his rural Colorado home in the third big-cat attack on people in the state this year, prompting authorities to euthanize two lions that were found roaming the area, officials said Thursday.
The boy had been playing on a trampoline with his brother at their home in Bailey on Wednesday evening when a friend called out to him from a house next door. When the boy ran to see his friend, the mountain lion pounced and bit him, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigators.
The boy’s brother ran inside the home and told his father, who rushed outside and found the cat on top of his son. The mountain lion let go and took off running as the father approached.
“It’s quite heroic. He did everything that we would ask somebody to do,” Rebecca Ferrell, a spokeswoman for the wildlife agency, said about the boy’s father. “He ran toward it. He was making himself large and loud. … His efforts almost certainly saved his son’s life.”
