District of Columbia
hgh g ghgh g hgh ghghg hgh hghg
WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort asked Wednesday to move his upcoming trial out of the nation’s capital and to Roanoke, Virginia, with his lawyers citing “intensely negative news coverage” and potential juror bias against him.
“While federal courts often address issues of pretrial publicity in high-profile cases, it is difficult to conceive of a matter that has received media attention of the same magnitude as the prosecution of Mr. Manafort,” the lawyers wrote.
The request is similar to the one his team made last month before Manafort was tried on a different set of charges in Alexandria, Virginia. The trial judge refused to send that case to Roanoke, and jurors found Manafort found guilty of eight counts while deadlocking on 10 others.
Jury selection in the District of Columbia is to start Sept. 17 in a trial related to Manafort’s Ukrainian lobbying and political consulting work.
Kavanaugh on high court? America shrugs
WASHINGTON — Does Brett Kavanaugh belong on the Supreme Court? It’s a question that may be consuming Washington, but one that elicits a shrug from many Americans. And there’s also no nationwide consensus on whether the Senate should vote on his nomination before Election Day.
That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released Wednesday, that finds nearly half of Americans — 46 percent — don’t have a strong opinion on President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the high court.
That ambivalence runs even deeper among independent voters, as fully two-thirds say they have not formed an opinion on whether the federal appeals court judge deserves a promotion. Some people who haven’t yet formed an opinion say they need more information.
While the parties have clashed over whether Kavanaugh should receive a vote before Election Day, Americans are evenly divided on that question: 51 percent saying go now and 48 percent preferring lawmakers wait until after voters have cast their ballots.
New Mexico
hgh g ghgh g hgh ghghg hgh hghg
TAOS — The father of a 3-year-old boy found dead in a filthy New Mexico compound and his partner pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new charges of child abuse resulting in death after lesser charges were dismissed against them and other members of their extended family as the result of a deadline missed by prosecutors.
The dead boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and his partner Jany Leveille remained silent as pleas were entered by a judge on their behalf. The charges could carry life sentences in the death of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj.
Their pleas came after a judge dismissed child neglect charges filed against them earlier this month. Another judge made the same decision involving three other defendants earlier in the day.
California
Bow hunter severely mauled by black bear
A bow hunter is recovering after authorities say he was severely mauled by a black bear that he had wounded with an arrow in the Banning Canyon area of Riverside County.
Three people were hunting together Friday at about 7 p.m. when one of the hunters shot a bear with an arrow. When the man approached the wounded bear, it attacked him, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy said Tuesday.
The man suffered severe injuries to his upper torso, face and arms and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
While bear attacks on humans are extremely rare, Foy said, animals can become aggressive if they are wounded or feel threatened.
“It’s something that we learn at the very beginning of hunter education: After you shoot an animal and approach it, you need to be very careful,” he said. “They teach you to be prepared with a follow-up shot in case the animal runs or is suffering needlessly.”
Pennsylvania
hgh g ghgh g hgh ghghg hgh hghg
PHILADELPHIA — Rapper Meek Mill surprised hundreds of uniform-clad students at his alma mater, North Philadelphia’s James G. Blaine Elementary School, Wednesday morning. Only minutes earlier, the room had been calm, as Principal Gianeen Anyika led them in reciting the Blaine pledge: “We are smart, talented and peaceful.”
Once Mill appeared, however, “peaceful” was out the window as students waved, shouted and struck poses in selfies.
Mill visited Blaine to donate a backpack filled with school supplies to every student, supported by Puma, his longtime sponsor.
“I just wanted to come back and share my support to my hometown and the first school I ever attended,” the “Millidelphia” rapper said.
Michigan
hgh g ghgh g hgh ghghg hgh hghg
DETROIT — Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show.
Fans waited festively outside, then walked in a solemn, single-file line into the rotunda of Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. There, they found Franklin in a polished bronze casket and a sheer baby blue dress with matching shoes, a change from the bright red outfit seen Tuesday across the world. On the inside of the lid, embroidered into the fabric, read “Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul.”
The two-day viewing was part of a week of commemorations for the legend, who died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer. She was 76. A marathon funeral with an all-star list of speakers and performers was scheduled for Friday.
Wire reports