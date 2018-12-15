Utah
Disney’s Westmoreland loses his job after arrest
Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired after he was arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with an online acquaintance he believed was 13 years old.
In a statement Saturday, Disney announced that Westmoreland, 48, had been dropped from the sitcom “Andi Mack,” on which he plays the grandfather of the teen-age title character. The show films in Utah.
Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking told The Associated Press that Westmoreland was on his way to what he believed would be a sexual encounter when he was arrested Friday and charged with enticing a minor and sending inappropriate materials, including nude images.
Westmoreland’s other acting credits include “Scandal” and “Breaking Bad.”
New York
Trucker saves dogs thrown from vehicle
NEW YORK — A pair of beagle mixes are on the mend after authorities say someone threw them out of a moving vehicle on a snowy New York highway. The dogs were rescued by a passing trucker, but one was so badly mangled that a front leg had to be amputated.
New York State Police on Saturday asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects in the incident Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 near Whitney Point, about 16 miles north of Binghamton. So far, they said, they have no leads.
“These animals have been through a lot, and people need to understand that this is not OK,” said Amberly Ondria, shelter manager for the Broome County Humane Society.
Guam
Governor-elect: Keep cockfighting legal
HAGATNA — Cockfighting is an important Guam tradition that must remain legal, the U.S. territory’s governor-elect said in vowing to work to repeal a likely ban imposed by the U.S. government.
While cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states, territories have been allowed to set their own rules on the activity, which involves placing bets on the outcome of fights between roosters with razors strapped to their legs.
The ban also will apply to territories if President Trump signs a farm bill approved by Congress, which he’s expected to do next week.
“Cockfighting has historical significance on Guam and continues to be a regulated practice today,” said Gov.-elect Lou Leon Guerrero, who takes office Jan. 7. “Despite our community’s collective efforts in expressing clear opposition to such a ban at the highest levels of government, we were once again ignored.”
Colorado
More than 50 cows stolen; most pregnant
AURORA — Colorado police are investigating the theft of more than 50 head of cattle worth about $75,000 from a ranch.
Rancher Ray Wooters said the theft of his cattle occurred at night last week, possibly by two people on horseback who were seen moving the cattle off the ranch east of Denver. Wooters said he thinks they were then loaded on waiting trucks and taken away.
He said most of the cattle were pregnant and were expected to deliver calves in the spring.
Wooters told KMGH-TV that the stolen cattle were insured, but he wasn’t sure how much of the loss his insurance would cover.
California
Court blocks pardon of man who killed at age 14
SAN FRANCISCO — In a rare step, the California Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Jerry Brown’s attempt to issue a pardon to a 37-year-old Cambodian refugee who killed a woman when he was 14 years old.
The court gave no reason for the rejection but earlier noted it only had the authority to do so in the case of an “abuse of power.” Brown’s pardon would have effectively stopped Borey Ai’s deportation to Cambodia, a nation where his mother was born but he has never seen.
The governor in the last 10 months has pardoned seven ex-convicts who otherwise faced the threat of deportation to Cambodia, drawing the ire of President Trump, whose administration has stepped up efforts to deport immigrants with criminal convictions.
Appellate lawyer David Ettinger said it appears the last time the court rejected a governor’s pardon occurred in 1930.
