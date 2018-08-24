Nevada
LAS VEGAS — Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on TV’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” died Friday. He was 76
He died in Las Vegas, where he made his home, said his son, Steven Leach.
Leach had a stroke in November while on vacation in Mexico that led to a months-long recovery, much of which he spent at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio before returning to Las Vegas in June. His son said Leach suffered another stroke Monday.
“Champagne wishes and caviar dreams” was Leach’s sign-off at the end of every episode of his syndicated show’s decade-long run that began in 1984.
“It is essentially the first reality show that’s ever been on television,” Steven Leach said Friday. “He was unique in the fact that he got celebrities to open their houses for him.”
Wisconsin
MADISON — Authorities in Wisconsin’s water-logged capital city warned residents Friday that they may need to head for higher ground to escape another round of flooding as more storms headed toward the area.
Madison and the rest of surrounding Dane County are struggling to recover after torrential storms settled over the area on Monday night, dumping more than 11 inches of rain in some areas.
The deluge flooded streets, causing power outages and sending cars floating away. A 70-year-old Madison man was killed when he got out of his car and was swept underwater by the current.
Outlying municipalities in the county were hardest hit, with brown water as high as truck cabs filling streets. Preliminary estimates put the damage at $108 million, countywide.
Massachusetts
BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman says in a lawsuit filed against Mario Batali that the celebrity chef forcibly kissed her and groped her in a Boston restaurant in 2017.
According to media reports, the suit filed Wednesday in Superior Court in Boston seeks unspecified damages for “severe emotional distress” including anxiety and self-doubt.
The suit alleges that the 28-year-old woman spotted Batali in the restaurant in April 2017 and tried to take a photo. The suit says Batali invited her to take a selfie with him then, without asking for permission, repeatedly kissed her face, rubbed her breasts, grabbed her buttocks and put his hands between her legs.
Neither Batali nor his representatives immediately responded to emails for comment sent to his website and production company on Friday.
Colorado
ESTES PARK — A black bear wandered the lobby of the Colorado hotel that inspired Stephen King to write “The Shining.”
Stanley Hotel Vice President Reed Rowley told KDVR-TV that 300 guests were sound asleep as the bruin figured out how to open the door and climbed over furniture. A front desk supervisor captured video of the romp.
There was no damage, but the furniture got rearranged before the bear walked out of the lower level door.
The hotel in Estes Park opened in 1909. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Georgia
ATLANTA — Election officials in a majority black county in rural south Georgia took less than a minute Friday to scrap a proposal to eliminate most of the local polling places, after the plan drew criticism from all over the country.
Concern about the proposal to close seven of the county’s nine voting locations was “overwhelming,” and is “an encouraging reminder that protecting the right to vote remains a fundamental American principle,” the elections board in Randolph County said in a statement.
Voting and civil rights groups applauded the decision but said the episode demonstrates the need to restore Voting Rights Act protections that were tossed out by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013.
The elections board, made up of a black woman and a white man, took about 30 seconds to vote down the proposal, county attorney Tommy Coleman said.
AUGUSTA — A man claiming to have been mistaken for his twin fugitive brother could either be extradited back to Georgia or released from a Miami jail next week.
The 63-year-old told authorities he is Jean Vernet Prado, not his twin Raul Eduardo Prado, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Raul Prado was serving a 25-year sentence for trafficking marijuana in 2007 until his escape May 7 from a work detail in Augusta, Georgia.
The man currently in custody was arrested the next day in Miami by a U.S. Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force but says he is not Raul Prado.
The man’s attorney, Jonathan Meltz, said that Jean Prado was using his brother’s identity because he doesn’t have his own papers here in the U.S. According to the motion, Jean and Raul Prado were both born in Havana, Cuba, on April 18, 1955.