District of Columbia
Democrats announce new debate schedule
WASHINGTON — Democrats will hold four primary debates in each of the early primary states as voting gets underway next year, with some of the debates scheduled for just days before voters head to the polls, the Democratic National Committee announced in an email to campaigns Thursday.
The first primary debate of the new year will be Jan. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa, about three weeks before Democrats make their first primary preferences known in the state’s caucuses.
The next debate is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire, just four days before voters head to the polls in that state’s primary.
Democrats will debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, three days before the caucuses there, and they will meet for a debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 25, four days before that state’s Democratic primary.
Trump knocks climate activist Thunberg
WASHINGTON — President Trump lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year, calling her selection “ridiculous.”
The Swedish teenager has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists after leading weekly school strikes in her country that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities worldwide. She has drawn large crowds with her fiery appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half.
In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump said, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” He added: “Chill Greta, Chill!”
Thunberg responded by changing her Twitter profile bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
New York
State enacts immigrant driver’s license law
ALBANY — A new law allowing New Yorkers to get driver’s licenses without having to prove they are in the country legally is set to take effect Monday, though immigrants might still face hurdles in some parts of the state.
Some county clerks ideologically opposed to the law have challenged it in court and offered unclear messages this week on whether they’ll be issuing licenses under the new program Monday.
Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, one of several clerks who sued, said that as of Tuesday, his office lacked the training and equipment to properly comply with the law. Barring changes, the Republican clerk said applicants might be directed across the Hudson River to the state-run Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Albany.
In Buffalo, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, who also challenged the law in court, wouldn’t definitively say whether or not immigrants will be able to get their applications processed Monday. Other clerks said they were scrambling to comply by next week.
Barnard freshman, 18, stabbed to death in park
NEW YORK — An 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia was fatally stabbed in a park near the school’s campus in New York City.
Tessa Majors was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. Wednesday when she was accosted by an unknown number of people — possibly as many as three — and stabbed during a struggle, police officials said.
Majors staggered to a nearby street, where she was spotted by a security guard who called 911, Harrison said. She died at a hospital.
Wire reports