Ohio
6 injured when car crashes into church
COLUMBUS — A car smashed through a church wall in Ohio during Sunday morning services, injuring six people and shattering stained glass.
Firefighters say the six injured at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus were treated for cuts and other injuries.
The Rev. Jay Anderson says members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall. He says that the wall “just exploded” and that pieces of glass went flying.
He says the church was unusually crowded because there was a special Christmas performance.
About 100 people were inside. One woman who was sitting in a pew struck by the car says she slid across the aisle.
Police did not identify the driver or say whether charges were planned.
Colorado
Santa tracker still a go despite shutdown
DENVER — The government may be partially shut down, but that won’t stop hundreds of volunteers dressed in Christmas hats and military uniforms Monday from taking calls from children around the world who want to know when Santa will be coming.
The military says the NORAD Tracks Santa won’t be affected by the government shutdown because it is run by volunteers Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado and is funded by the Department of Defense’s budget that was approved earlier this year.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command — a joint U.S.-Canadian operation based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that protects the skies over both countries — has taken over the Santa tracker since the tradition started.
Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa drew 126,000 phone calls, 18 million website hits, 1.8 million followers on Facebook and 179,000 more on Twitter.
Wyoming
Lawsuit: Boss required Scientology for worker
CASPER — A former employee of a Wyoming occupational therapy office says the owner of the business pressured her to take Scientology courses as a condition of her employment.
Julie A. Rohrbacher filed a lawsuit in federal court Dec. 17 against Teton Therapy, a group of physical and occupational therapy offices in four Wyoming locations. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Rohrbacher worked at an office in Lander.
Rohrbacher claims in court documents that owner Jeff McMenamy declined to promote her and then forced her to resign in 2013, after she refused to enroll in Church of Scientology courses.
Rohrbacher sued under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits religious harassment at work.
McMenamy said neither he nor his attorney had seen filings in the case and could not comment on the lawsuit.
Florida
SpaceX launches Air Force’s best GPS yet
CAPE CANAVERAL — SpaceX has launched the U.S. Air Force’s most powerful GPS satellite ever built.
A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, hoisting the satellite into orbit.
Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, says this next-generation GPS satellite is three times more accurate than previous versions and eight times better at anti-jamming. It’s the first in a series and nicknamed Vespucci after the 15th-century Italian explorer who calculated Earth’s circumference to within 50 miles.
Lockheed Martin developed the advanced GPS technology and is building the satellites at a facility near Denver.
Sunday’s launch was Space X’s 21st and final launch of the year, a company record.
New York
Dad grabs toddler from car before sign falls
SAYVILLE — A man pulled his young daughter out of her car seat and to safety just as a commercial sign fell onto the top of their vehicle.
Newsday reports Brian Pullan was taking 2-year-old Layla out of his truck Saturday in Sayville, New York, when he heard a noise.
He says he looked up to see the large store sign falling over, and jumped out of the way with Layla in his arms.
The sign hit Pullan’s truck and the car parked next to it. No one was injured.
Police say wind was likely responsible for the sign toppling over.