Around the Nation

Massachusetts
Lock of Lincoln's hair and bloodied telegram up for auction
This is one macabre auction: A lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair, wrapped in a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination, is up for sale.
Boston-based RR Auction said bidding has opened online for the items ahead of a live auction scheduled for Sept. 12 in New Hampshire. The auction house set the minimum bid at $10,000 but expects the lock and telegram to fetch $75,000 or more, spokesman Mike Graff said.
Measuring roughly 2 inches long, the bushy lock of hair was removed during Lincoln's postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.
Connecticut
New charges filed against woman in Jennifer Dulos case
STAMFORD — Connecticut prosecutors filed new evidence tampering charges Friday against a woman accused in connection with the presumed killing of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five whose disappearance last year spurred interest nationwide.
Michelle Troconis, a dual American and Venezuelan citizen, appeared in a state courtroom in Stamford for a bail hearing as her lawyer asked a judge to ease her release conditions.
Before the hearing, Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. filed two new counts of conspiracy to commit evidence tampering in connection with what authorities allege were efforts to cover up the killing of Dulos. Troconis' lawyer, Jon Schoenhorn, has denied the allegations against her.
Florida
1 killed, 3 firefighters injured after sidewalk collapses
LAKE MARY — A county worker was killed and three firefighters were injured after a sidewalk in a Florida suburb collapsed on Friday.
The Seminole County Fire Department tweeted that firefighters responded to a report of a trapped person in Lake Mary. Officials say that the worker died and three firefighters were hurt.
Orlando television station WFTV reports that a county environmental service department worker was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk when it collapsed. The hole was near an electrical transformer and the three firefighters were shocked when the area became energized, according to WFTV.
North Carolina
Patrol: Tesla Autopilot driver was watching movie, crashed
ZEBULON — A Tesla driver, whose car was on Autopilot mode, was watching a movie on his phone when he crashed into a sheriff’s deputy's car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
A state trooper and a Nash County deputy on Wednesday were on the side of U.S. Highway 64 and responding to a previous crash when the Tesla slammed into the deputy’s cruiser, news outlets reported. The cruiser hit the trooper’s car, pushing the two officers to the ground, the patrol said. No one was hurt.
Authorities have charged Devainder Goli of Raleigh with violating the move-over law and watching television while operating a vehicle. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.
New York
Prosecutors: Self-help guru calls sex slave scheme 'noble'
NEW YORK — Communications from jail show the leader of a cult-like self-improvement group in upstate New York has no remorse over his conviction last year on charges he turned some of his followers into sex slaves, even calling his conspiracy “noble,” prosecutors said Friday in court papers.
The papers filed in federal court in Brooklyn ask a judge to give Keith Raniere a sentence of life in prison at a sentencing later this year, in part for showing “a complete lack of acceptance of responsibility for his crimes.”
They say Raniere has stayed in touch with members of his NXIVM organization since his conviction on sex-trafficking charges last year, casting himself in emails as a victim and encouraging them to keep the group alive.
Michigan
Ram pickup recall: Floor mats can interfere with gas pedal
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 186,000 Ram pickups and is telling owners to take them to dealers because floor mats can interfere with the gas pedals.
The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 model-year trucks with factory-installed mats, mainly in North America.
The company said Friday that owners should remove the all-weather mats if there's not enough space between them and the gas pedals, or if they can't get to a dealer quickly. Also covered are more than 43,000 mats sold after trucks were purchased.
Alabama
Man indicted in sale of 'homemade', untested cancer drugs
BIRMINGHAM — An Alabama man has been indicted on charges he manufactured homemade and untested cancer drugs in his kitchen and marketed them to “alternative-medicine doctors" in the U.S., Mexico and elsewhere, according to federal prosecutors.
Patrick Charles Bishop, 54, was charged with conspiracy and nearly three-dozen other fraud-related counts in the purchase, manufacture and distribution of drug products that were never been reviewed or approved by federal regulators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced Wednesday.
