California
Utility: Weather didn’t warrant power shutoff
SACRAMENTO — Flames already were tearing through a Northern California town this month when Pacific Gas & Electric Co. made the decision that improved weather conditions meant it wouldn’t have to shut off power to the area as a precaution against wildfires, according to documents filed by the utility.
PG&E explained its decision not to follow through on warnings that it might shut off power in a filing late Tuesday with the state Public Utilities Commission.
It came as PG&E faces lawsuits regarding the cause of the fire that killed at least 88 people and destroyed 13,000 homes in the Paradise area.
PG&E has previously reported a power outage occurred on one of its transmission lines around the time the fire began, at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.
Two days earlier, the utility had warned roughly 70,000 customers across nine counties that it might shut off power due to fire risks from high winds and low humidity.
By 1 p.m. on Nov. 8, the utility determined weather conditions no longer warranted a potential shutoff, according to the Tuesday filing.
NEW YORK
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ author writing sequel
NEW YORK — Thanks to public demand, and a certain American president, Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to her million-selling “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
“The Testaments” will be published in September 2019 by Nan A. Talese/Doubleday, the publisher announced Wednesday. The book is set 15 years after the final scene of Offred, narrator of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Atwood’s novel about a dystopian society in the imagined land of Gilead was a best seller when first published in 1985 and was back on the charts after Donald Trump’s election in 2016.
The novel is also the basis for an acclaimed miniseries on Hulu.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
National Christmas Tree lit by Trumps
WASHINGTON — President Trump and his wife Melania have lit the National Christmas Tree in the park behind the White House.
It’s the 96th straight year for the presidential tradition.
Mrs. Trump hit the switch to light the tree after her husband did a countdown from 10 .
The National Christmas Tree is a living Colorado blue spruce. It is surrounded by 56 smaller trees featuring ornaments from every state and territory and the District of Columbia.
FLORIDA
Woman charged, drove onto Trump property
PALM BEACH — Police in Florida say a woman drove onto President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and parked in front of the club’s security office hours after Trump’s Thanksgiving holiday visit ended.
Palm Beach police arrested 27-year-old Katherine Bueno Valencia about 5 a.m. Monday, some 13 hours after the president left. Security called police after a black Toyota pulled up and a woman who appeared to be drunk got out.
An arrest report says the woman wasn’t able to “speak clearly” and nodded off when they questioned her. She’s charged with a second-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
MICHIGAN
Cost of keeping carp away almost triples
TRAVERSE CITY — A federal plan to prevent Asian carp from establishing themselves in the Great Lakes has become considerably more expensive.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week released its final strategy for placing technological roadblocks to the invasive fish at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, a choke point between the carp-infested Illinois River and Lake Michigan.
The price tag is nearly $778 million, which is nearly three times the $275 million that the Corps estimated in a 2017 draft version.
Officials say further study during the past year showed that features such as a specially designed vessel channel, noisemakers and a water-flushing lock would cost more than originally believed.
After a public comment period, the Corps expects to send the plan to Congress in February.
The Associated Press