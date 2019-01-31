Maryland
FDA OKs 1st generic version of Advair inhaler
The first generic version of the popular Advair asthma inhaler has been approved by U.S. regulators.
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Mylan’s version in three strengths for ages 4 and up.
The inhalers are used twice daily to keep airways open and prevent flare-ups of wheezing, shortness of breath and other symptoms of asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. About 42 million Americans have those conditions.
The device contains two medicines, inhaled in a precise mixture. That complexity has stymied a couple of other companies developing generic versions of GlaxoSmithKline’s Advair Diskus inhaler, which costs about $400 a month.
Illinois
‘Empire’ actor’s family issues call for justice
CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett’s family said Thursday the attack on the black and gay “Empire” actor in downtown Chicago this week was a “hate crime,” and they pushed back against any suggestion that he was anything but honest with the police.
Smollett, who plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox television show, hasn’t spoken publicly about the early Tuesday attack, though his representative said Wednesday that Smollett was recovering at home. Smollett’s family issued a statement through a spokesman Thursday saying they believe he was the victim of an unprovoked “racial and homophobic hate crime” and that he has been forthright with the police, who are still searching for surveillance video of the attack.
“Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice,” the family said.
California
3 arrested in crackdown on ‘birth tourism’
LOS ANGELES — A group of travel agents has been charged with running illicit “birth tourism” schemes across Southern California that allegedly brought hundreds of pregnant Chinese clients to the U.S. illegally so they could deliver their children on American soil, according to court records made public Thursday.
The charges are the culmination of a long-running investigation by agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the IRS into three outfits operating for years in Los Angeles, the Inland Empire region and Orange County that charged as much as $100,000 for their clandestine services — a price tag authorities say Chinese parents-to-be readily paid to make sure their children would be citizens of what one company’s brochures called the “most attractive nationality.”
Arrested Thursday morning were Dongyuan Li, 41, of Irvine; Michael Wei Yueh Liu, 53, of Rancho Cucamonga; and Jing Dong, 42, of Fontana. The three face charges of conspiracy, immigration fraud, money laundering, identity theft and other crimes, according to indictments filed in U.S. District Court.
New York
Defense: Case against El Chapo ‘a fantasy’
NEW YORK — A defense attorney for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman assailed the federal case against the Mexican drug lord as “a fantasy,” telling a U.S. jury Thursday that the prosecution relied on a parade of cooperating witnesses who “lie, steal, cheat, deal drugs and kill people” for a living.
In an impassioned closing argument, defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said prosecutors failed to address a “600-pound gorilla” of reasonable doubt in their bid to convict one of the world’s most notorious drug traffickers.
Prosecutors have described the evidence against Guzman as overwhelming.
Wire reports