CALIFORNIA
Fighter jet crashes, injures seven at park
LOS ANGELES — A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday in Death Valley National Park, injuring seven people who were at a scenic overlook where aviation enthusiasts watch military pilots speeding low through a chasm dubbed Star Wars Canyon, officials said.
A search was underway for the pilot of the single-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet that was on a routine training mission, said Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, spokeswoman for Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.
The jet was from strike fighter squadron VFA-151 stationed at Lemoore. The squadron is part of an air group attached to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis. The Super Hornet is a twin-engine warplane designed to fly from either aircraft carriers or ground bases on both air-superiority and ground-attack missions.
The crash site is about 160 miles north of Los Angeles.
NEW YORK
24,000 baby sleepers recalled over concerns
NEW YORK — About 24,000 Disney and Eddie Bauer baby sleepers are being recalled on concerns that infants could roll over and suffocate on them.
No injuries were reported for the sleepers, but similar ones by other brands have been linked to deaths after infants rolled over to their backs while unrestrained. In April, Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone who owns the Disney and Eddie Bauer sleepers, which were both made by Dorel Juvenile Group, should stop using them and reach out to Dorel for a refund.
Both were sold for $60 at Target, Kmart and other stores nationwide from November 2014 to February 2017.
ARKANSAS
Baby orangutan born at Little Rock Zoo
LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock Zoo says a Northwest Bornean orangutan has given birth to her first baby.
Zoo spokesman Lamor Williams says Wednesday that mother Berani delivered the baby on July 28. The baby, which is not yet named, is the fifth born to Bandar, the father.
Williams says the baby is part of the Orangutan Species Survival Plan, which manages orangutans in Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoos.
The World Wildlife Fund lists Bornean orangutans as critically endangered, one step below extinct in the wild. According to the WWF, their populations have declined by more than 50% over the past 60 years.
MINNESOTA
Delta pilot is arrested for suspected drinking
MINNEAPOLIS — A Delta Air Lines pilot suspected of drinking before his flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been arrested.
A report by airport police says the pilot had an “alcoholic container” in his possession and was suspected of being impaired. He was scheduled to fly to San Diego, California, Tuesday morning.
The Star Tribune reports that the pilot, who lives in Rosemount, Minnesota, was released about three hours after his arrest. Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says final toxicology results are pending, so the case is still under investigation.
Delta said its alcohol policy “is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation.” The Atlanta-based carrier says it’s cooperating with investigators. The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits any pilot from flying within eight hours of drinking alcohol.
ALABAMA
Police: Man leaves son in car to go shoplift
HUNTSVILLE — Police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly left his 1-year-old son in a locked car while he was shoplifting from a Walmart store.
Authorities in Huntsville, Alabama, say 27-year-old Travis Gill Sasser was arrested Tuesday. He’s charged with theft and domestic violence.
News outlets report the man is accused of leaving his son inside a locked car outside a Walmart for about an hour while he went inside to steal a $259 blender on Monday.
Police say the man dropped his keys while running out and realized he couldn’t get into the vehicle. Police say he then called 911 and was arrested.
Police say the child was taken to a hospital and released after an evaluation.
The Associated Press