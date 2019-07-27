California
Russi Taylor dies, was voice of Minnie Mouse
GLENDALE — Russi Taylor, an actress who gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died. Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger announced Taylor’s death in a statement Saturday.
Disney said Taylor died Friday in Glendale, California. She was 75. The cause was not immediately clear.
Taylor became the official voice of Minnie in 1986, beating out more than 200 competitors who auditioned. She voiced Minnie across Disney projects in film, television and theme parks including the movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” and the TV show “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”
A native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Taylor married the man who voiced Mickey opposite her, Wayne Allwine, in 1991. Allwine died in 2009.
Illinois
5-year-old credited with saving 13 in house fire
CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy is being credited with saving 13 people from a Chicago house fire.
Residents say Jayden Espinosa awoke to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger. Seven adults and six children who lived in the 2ƒ-story brick home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood were left homeless. No injuries were reported.
Nicole Peeples says that without the boy’s warning, “I don’t think we would have survived.”
Peeples said she smelled no smoke and “the fire alarms never went off. I’m so glad he was there.”
Minnesota
Girl Scouts evacuated from wilderness area
MINNEAPOLIS — A group of Girl Scouts from the Chicago area are back at their base camp with no serious injuries after being evacuated from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Saturday.
Initial reports said that at least two of the girls, rescued at 4 a.m., had been injured by lightning during thunderstorms the previous night.
All eight girls were checked by medical personnel early Saturday.
Texas
Police: Dead newborn found in restaurant
IRVING — Police in suburban Dallas are investigating the death of a newborn, who investigators say was left in a trash can after being born inside a restaurant’s bathroom.
Irving police say the infant was found Friday afternoon inside the bathroom of an Applebee’s restaurant.
Investigators believe the baby was born in the bathroom and was then put in a trash can.
Police say the baby’s mother then left the restaurant and that they are still looking for her.
Massachusetts
Infuriated woman chases down flasher
CAMBRIDGE — A runner captured on video chasing down a man who exposed himself to her says she turned the tables on him to make him feel afraid.
Aia Polansky says she didn’t hesitate to run the man down after he pulled down his pants as she ran along the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 18.
Surveillance video released by Massachusetts State Police shows the unfazed and infuriated 33-year-old former Israeli army soldier sprinting to overtake the unidentified man.
“I knew that he’s flashing himself to me, the next girl he’s going to grab. The third girl will get raped,” Polansky said. “I knew that if I’m not gonna get him now he’s gonna get away with it, and it will happen again. ”
Student group says Harvard failed to act
CAMBRIDGE — An association of black students at Harvard Law School says the university “woefully failed to act” after four students received offensive emails and text messages from an anonymous sender.
Harvard officials say the case was investigated by university police, information technology officials and an outside law firm.
