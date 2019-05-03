Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis will pay $20 million to the family of an unarmed woman shot by a police officer after she called 911 to report a possible crime, city leaders announced Friday — a move that comes just three days after the former officer was convicted of murder.
The settlement reached with the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, is believed to be the largest stemming from police violence in the state of Minnesota. It’s believed that Mohamed Noor is the first Minnesota officer to be convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting.
Asked about the amount and speed of the settlement, Mayor Jacob Frey cited Noor’s unprecedented conviction, as well as the officer’s failure to identify a threat before he used deadly force.
Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa. — Family members say a Pennsylvania couple who had been married for almost 45 years died within minutes of each other.
Clair “Cos” Vance had made daily visits to a care center where his 70-year-old wife, Jeanne, lived because of mobility and medical problems. But those visits stopped last week when he developed a flu-like illness and was hospitalized.
As his condition worsened, Jeanne spoke with her 75-year-old husband on the phone. She last spoke to him minutes before he died Sunday night.
One of the couple’s daughters was with her father when he died. She asked her aunts to go to the care center and tell her mother of his death. When they arrived, they found Jeanne Vance dead in her room.
PHILADELPHIA — The worst toll evader in Pennsylvania is being ordered to pay up.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Jarrett Stiff didn’t pay for trips on the Pennsylvania Turnpike 2,264 times from 2012 to 2017, more than anyone else in the state. The 36-year-old from suburban Philadelphia racked up nearly $128,000 in unpaid tolls and subsequent fines.
In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty in April to theft of services, was ordered to pay over $11,500 and was sentenced to five years’ probation.
Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A pair of Florida teens saw their prayers answered after becoming stranded about 2 miles from shore.
News outlets reported that 17-year-olds Tyler Smith and Heather Brown were swimming at Vilano Beach near St. Augustine during a senior skip day last month when strong currents pulled them out to sea.
The Christ’s Church Academy students say they were holding onto each other and praying to God for help just before Captain Eric Wagner and his crew spotted them. The boat was called the Amen.
Michigan
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 368,000 pickups and other trucks worldwide after 19 reports of fires caused by engine block heater cords.
The recall covers certain 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500 and 6500 trucks, as well as the 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500. All have GM’s 6.6-Liter diesel engines and an optional engine block heater used to keep the block warm in extremely cold temperatures.
The company said Friday that the electric heater cord or the terminals connecting the cord to the heater could short-circuit and fail. That can cause fires.
Wire reports