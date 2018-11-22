District of Columbia
Comey: No closed-door Congress interview
WASHINGTON — Former FBI chief James Comey said Thursday he will resist a subpoena to appear before a congressional committee Dec. 3 unless that happens publicly because House Republicans will distort anything he says behind closed doors.
“I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions,” he tweeted.
The House Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, subpoenaed Comey as part of an investigation into FBI decisions made during the 2016 election, when Democrat Hillary Clinton was cleared in a probe into her email use and agents opened an investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.
Some Republicans have argued that Justice officials were conspiring against Trump’s election when Comey ran the bureau and they have interviewed multiple current and former Justice officials behind closed doors in an effort to prove their point. Democrats say Republicans are trying to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation before they lose control of the House in January.
Utah
Two teenagers accused of stealing airplane
VERNAL — Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenage boys they say stole a small airplane at a private airstrip in rural eastern Utah and flew about 15 miles before landing successfully at Vernal Regional Airport.
The Desert News reported the 14- and 15-year-old boys stole the single-engine Cessna on Thursday from a private airstrip in Jensen along U.S. Highway 40 about 15 miles west of the Colorado line.
The Uintah County sheriff’s office said they left a group home earlier this week and were staying with friends in the Jensen area. They apparently gained access to a tractor and drove to the airstrip.
Ohio
Boy, 11, accused in 2nd high-speed police chase
CLEVELAND — An 11-year-old Ohio boy accused of leading police on two separate high-speed chases in a year has been placed on house arrest.
Cleveland.com reported the boy denied charges of grand theft, criminal damaging and failing to comply with a police order Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. His next court appearance is in December.
Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn say the boy sped off in his mother’s SUV on Nov. 4 after she took away his video game console. They say he reached speeds of 70 to 90 mph as officers chased.
The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later when the boy crashed into a parked truck and suffered minor injuries. Authorities say he led police on a 100-mph chase last fall. No one was injured.
Colorado
Woman embezzled Girl Scout cookie profits
GRAND JUNCTION — A Colorado woman has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling Girl Scout cookie funds from her daughter’s troop.
The Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday that 32-year-old Jennifer L. Hooten of Clifton pleaded guilty to felony theft on Sept. 13 and was ordered to pay $1,400 in restitution as part of a deferred judgment.
Hooten was arrested after other scout leaders discovered a bank account that should have had about $2,400 in cookie profits was overdrawn.
Louisiana
Man planted pipe bomb under his bosses’ bed
BENTON — A northwest Louisiana farmhand has been sentenced to 105 years after being convicted of planting a pipe bomb under the bed of the man and wife he worked for in retaliation for the man’s failure to save his horse.
“I’m going to remove you from normal society,” news outlets quoted Bossier Parish Judge Parker Self as telling Douglas Holley.
Holley, 56, represented himself after firing a court-appointed attorney and had refused a plea deal of 40 years in prison.
New Hampshire
Temperature minus-26 on Mount Washington
PINKHAM NOTCH — It’s downright cold atop Mount Washington, home to some of the most brutal weather in the Northeast.
The Mount Washington Observatory said Thursday it plunged to minus-26 Thursday morning. The observatory said that broke its daily record low of minus-11. It also broke the lowest November temperature of minus-20 on Nov. 30, 1958.
The observatory says winds over hurricane force — that’s 74 mph or higher — had wind chills in the range of minus-70 to minus-75.
Rhode Island
19-year-old dog retires from ‘The Nutcracker’
PROVIDENCE — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in Rhode Island, a 19-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Archie is leaving the stage.
Festival Ballet Providence announced this week that its beloved “Nutcracker” dog is retiring.
Misha Djuric, the ballet’s artistic director and Archie’s owner, says Archie is “settling down to a life of luxury and long naps on pillows.”
Wire reports