District of Columbia
Trump granting nearly $2B in opioid funds
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to states and local governments to help fight the opioid crisis.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar said the grants come from money that President Trump secured from Congress last year. Trump said “nothing is more important than defeating the opioid and addiction crisis.”
The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration is awarding $932 million to every state and some U.S. territories to help provide treatment and recovery services that meet local needs.
Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting $900 million under a new, three-year program to help state and local governments better track overdose data. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia are among jurisdictions sharing $301 million in the first year.
Drugmaker settles case on kickbacks
A drugmaker has agreed to pay $15.4 million to settle claims that a company it purchased lavished doctors with dinners and entertainment to encourage them to keep prescribing a drug as its price ballooned, under an agreement announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Britain-based Mallinckrodt resolved kickback claims that were spelled out in a court filing earlier this year in Philadelphia. The claims pertain to actions from 2009 to 2013 by Questcor Pharmaceuticals, a company Mallinckrodt has since bought.
“When companies buy off doctors, patients suffer,” William McSwain, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
The government said the company raised the price of a roughly 5-dose vial of Acthar, a gel used to treat conditions related to multiple sclerosis, lupus and other diseases, from $50 to $32,000 from 2001 through 2014.
New York
Epstein filings offer hundreds of names
NEW YORK — Sealed court records contain the names of at least hundreds of third parties who were mentioned in a civil case involving sexual abuse allegations against the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a federal judge said Wednesday.
The third parties, including a man now identified only as John Doe, will be allowed to object to the release of the documents following a painstaking review of the materials, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said.
“In some of these documents there are literally a thousand people” mentioned, Preska said, referring to a tranche of filings that includes more than two dozen depositions. The records also include hundreds of pages of investigative reports, said Jeff Pagliuca, an attorney for former Epstein girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
“There’s some work involved in this,” he said of the process the attorneys will follow in determining which names to black out.
Florida
Wives watch in horror as husbands crash, die
FORT LAUDERDALE — Two longtime friends watched in horror as their husbands’ car plowed into a wall and then disappeared over it.
Jacob Horst, of Plantation, and Joey Orologio, of Fort Lauderdale, died at the crash scene off the Interstate 95 ramp to Interstate 595 on Monday night. They were both 23.
Horst was driving a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser on the I-95 south ramp heading to west I-595 around a curve when the SUV went out of control Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Toyota “overturned as it fell down from the overpass and struck a chain link fence,” before coming to rest on its roof in a grassy area below the overpass, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.
