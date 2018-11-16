Florida
Yoga studio shooting hero to receive $30K
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State University’s president and board of trustees have committed $30,000 of their personal money to help cover law school costs for a man credited with confronting a shooter at a Tallahassee yoga studio and giving others time to escape.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports FSU President John Thrasher and the board made the commitment Friday.
Joshua Quick is a second-year law student at Florida State. He has been called a hero for struggling with 40-year-old Scott Beierle, who opened fire Nov. 2 at the Hot Yoga studio. Quick has said he grabbed Beierle’s gun after it jammed, and hit him.
Two people were killed, and five others were injured. Other students at the studio have said Quick’s actions prevented Beierle from shooting more people. Beierle killed himself before authorities arrived.
Alabama
Ga. law enforcement copter crashes in Ala.
CLANTON — Authorities say divers have recovered the fuselage of a Georgia law enforcement helicopter that crashed into a river in Alabama, but they have spotted no signs of survivors.
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that dives were suspended Friday night because of limited visibility.
Georgia and Alabama authorities confirmed the crash involved a Metro Narcotics Task Force helicopter out of Columbus, Georgia. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson told The Ledger-Enquirer the task force includes Columbus and Phenix City police, and sheriffs’ offices in Russell, Harris and Muscogee counties
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell OH-58 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. It was unclear if anyone other than the pilot was aboard.
A Russell County Sheriff’s Office statement said the helicopter was headed to Clanton for maintenance.
New Mexico
Officials: Nuke waste near ceiling collapse
ALBUQUERQUE — Operations at the federal government’s nuclear waste repository in southern New Mexico resumed Friday as managers acknowledged there was radioactive waste in the area where a portion of the underground facility’s ceiling collapsed earlier this week.
The acknowledgement came a day after the U.S. Energy Department announced there had been a rock fall at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. The agency’s office in Carlsbad initially said there was no waste in the area, but watchdogs voiced concerns.
The radioactive waste included two canisters that were encapsulated in holes bored into the salt formation that makes up the walls and ceilings of the repository and its underground disposal rooms. There also were pieces of equipment in the room where the collapse happened that were contaminated by a 2014 radiation release.
Watchdogs pointed to agency documents and testimony during a recent hearing, saying officials knew what was in the room.
“For them to say there’s no waste, that’s just worse than false,” said Don Hancock with the Southwest Research and Information Center, an Albuquerque-based watchdog group. “Documents available to the public show 320,000 pounds of contaminated equipment in the room. That is waste. They know that.”
Hancock said the equipment contains fuel and other fluids that have never been drained, since crews have been kept out of the area for more than two years due to safety concerns.
Maine
Shrimp fishery closed for next three years
PORTLAND — Regulators voted Friday to close the Gulf of Maine winter shrimp season for another three years, raising fears that the fishery decimated by rising water temperatures may never bounce back.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has been taking a year-to-year approach to determining whether to allow a winter season, but the panel decided to shut it down for 2019, 2020 and 2021 after receiving a dismal report on the depleted fishery.
The last time the fishery was open was 2014 in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
“The stock has shown very little signs of recovery. It’s considered a depleted resource,” said Tina Berger, spokeswoman for the agency.
Fishermen, the bulk of them from Maine, used to catch millions of pounds of the shrimp every winter. But the warming ocean and predation have decimated the shrimp fishery. The shrimp are especially sensitive to changes in water temperature, Berger said.
