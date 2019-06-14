District of Columbia
Trump promises he won’t fire counselor
WASHINGTON — President Trump says he won’t fire White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after a federal watchdog agency recommended her removal for repeatedly violating a law that limits political activity by government workers.
Trump told Fox & Friends that he was briefed on the Office of Special Counsel investigation Thursday and said “it looks to me like they’re trying to take away her right of free speech, and that’s just not fair.”
OSC, which is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, said in a letter to Trump that Conway has been a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.
Trump said of Conway, “she’s got to have a right of responding to questions.”
Missouri
Push for abortion law vote hits roadblock
JEFFERSON CITY — Efforts to put a new Missouri law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy to a public vote hit another roadblock.
Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by prominent Republican donor David Humphreys, who is seeking to force GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to approve his referendum petition on the new law.
Green on Thursday dismissed a similar lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Missouri. He did not elaborate on his reasoning in either order. Acting Executive Director Tony Rothert on Thursday said the state ACLU has already appealed and expects the issue will ultimately play out in the Missouri Supreme Court .
A spokeswoman for the Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape and Incest, which Humphreys is bankrolling, said the group is “reviewing all options to ensure Missouri’s abortion law is put to a vote of the people.”
Alabama
Man mows lawns for veterans in all 50 states
BIRMINGHAM — An Alabama man says he has completed his quest to mow lawns for veterans in all 50 states.
Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Friday that he is headed home from Hawaii after cutting grass in Oahu. He got to his last state with help from Delta Air Lines.
He says he will now continue providing free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans in Alabama. Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. That morphed into a mission to cut grass for service veterans in every U.S. state.
Smith drove across the country this spring posting photos of himself with veterans as he cut their lawns. Individual and corporate donations helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.
South Carolina
Police: Woman driving drunk but gets no DUI
WALHALLA — A South Carolina woman who police said was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.
News outlets quote police as saying that they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.
They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.
Officers say she was driving about a mile from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.
Wire reports