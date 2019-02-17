New York
Chinatown welcomes Year of the Pig with vibrant parade
NEW YORK — Drums, dragons and dancers paraded through New York's Chinatown on Sunday to usher in the Year of the Pig in the metropolis with the biggest population of Chinese descent of any city outside Asia.
Confetti and spectators a half-dozen or more deep at points lined the route of the Lunar New Year Parade in lower Manhattan.
Some marchers sported cheerful pink pig masks atop traditional Chinese garb of embroidered silk. Others played drums, banged gongs or held aloft big gold-and-red dragons on sticks, snaking the creatures along the route.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, both Democrats, were among the politicians in the lineup.
Mississippi
Suspect in killing of 4 hostages during standoff has died
CLINTON — A man who shot and killed four people he held hostage in a Mississippi home has died from gunshot wounds he received during the 12-hour standoff, authorities said Sunday.
Two small children were released unharmed from the home in Clinton several hours after the standoff began, police said. Not long afterward, TV cameras captured the sounds of a barrage of gunfire. Police used a battering ram to force their way into the house and found four people dead and the suspect wounded, authorities said.
Nam Le, 34, later died from his wounds at a hospital, said Hinds County Coroner Sharon Gresham Stewart.
The standoff began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when officers checking on a domestic call were fired upon, according to authorities.
All four killed in the home were shot multiple times.
Maine
Dog reunited with owner after 8 month, 175-mile journey
SOUTH PARIS — A dog that went missing in Massachusetts months ago has been reunited with its family after being found in Maine, 175 miles away.
The Bangor Daily News reports 5-year-old king shepherd Kaiser made his way from Ashby, Massachusetts, to South Paris, Maine, over a span of eight months. The pooch jumped a wall at the home of a woman who was caring for him before going missing.
Kaiser's owner, Tom Wollcott, and his children were reunited with the dog Sunday morning. Wollcott conducted an exhaustive search, including using a drone to try to find Kaiser.
A Bethel, Maine, woman had been feeding Kaiser and called animal control, which took the dog to a no-kill shelter in South Paris. The shelter says in a Facebook post that Wollcott was then able to identify Kaiser.
Massachusetts
Groups: ICE detainees in Boston jail go on hunger strike
BOSTON — Dozens of people detained by federal immigration officials are on a hunger strike at a Boston jail.
Rhode Island-based community groups Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance and the FANG Collective say they've been in contact with about 70 detainees at the Suffolk County House of Correction who are participating in a hunger strike that began Friday.
The organizations say the men are protesting abuse by jail officials and "inhumane conditions" such as bad food and broken bathroom fixtures. They also challenge the jail's authority to detain people on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The organizations say the detainees sent jail officials a list of their grievances Feb. 10. A jail spokesman confirmed the detainees are refusing set meals, but are still eating their canteen food and drinking fluids.
California
USS Tulsa commissioned as the US Navy's newest warship
SAN FRANCISCO — A vessel that bears the name of Oklahoma's second-largest city has been commissioned as the newest warship in the U.S. Navy's fleet.
The USS Tulsa was commissioned on Saturday at a pier in San Francisco. The warship is an Independence-class combat ship designed to patrol coastlines. It's the eighth ship of its kind in the Navy's fleet.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma says the ship is one of the most technologically advanced in the world. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Lankford said the massive vessel does not have a traditional rudder or propeller and operates more like a catamaran and a jet ski with a high draft, sitting just 14 feet in the water.
The warship features electronic components made by a Tulsa firm, U.S. Pioneer.