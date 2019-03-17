Massachusetts
Thousands turn out for St. Patrick's Day parade
BOSTON — Thousands of revelers crowded the streets of Boston for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, many wearing green and waving Irish flags as they watched Revolutionary War re-enactors and bagpipe brigades march by.
Politicians figured heavily in Sunday's parade, including Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.
Before the parade, the state's political leaders gathered for the St. Patrick's Day Breakfast in the city's South Boston neighborhood for Irish songs, Irish dancing and groan-worthy political jokes.
The Boston area has a significant Irish-American population, and South Boston is its historical stomping ground. The breakfast itself dates back more than a century — and is a regular stop for politicians courting those of Irish descent.
California
Dick Dale, King of Surf Guitar, dead at 81
LOS ANGELES — The man who earned the title King of the Surf Guitar has died at age 81. His former bassist Sam Bolle says Dick Dale passed away Saturday night. No other details were available.
Dale played pounding, blaringly loud power-chord instrumentals in the early 1960s on songs like "Miserlou" and "Let's Go Trippin."
An avid surfer, Dale began to build a devoted fan base across Los Angeles in the late 1950s and early 1960s with repeated appearances at Newport Beach's old Rendezvous Ballroom.
Dale says he developed the style by trying to merge the sounds of crashing ocean waves with rockabilly melodies.
Utah
Police temporarily suspend search for 4-year-old girl
ANETH — After three unsuccessful days of ground and water searches, authorities said Sunday they were temporarily suspending the search for a 4-year-old girl missing since last week on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation.
In a statement, the Navajo Police Department said a pause in the search effort will allow authorities to "organize and secure additional resources for subsequent search efforts."
Anndine Jones reportedly wandered away Thursday afternoon from her home, located 3 miles north of the Aneth Utah Chapter House.
More than 100 volunteers searched Saturday for Jones on foot along 8 miles of the riverbed west of Aneth.
Police said there are no indications that the girl was abducted, so the Navajo Nation Amber Alert system wasn't activated. But she is listed as a missing person with the National Crime Information Center.
Texas
Fire breaks out at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal
HOUSTON — Some residents in the Houston area are being urged to find a safe location indoors after a fire broke out at a petrochemicals terminal.
The fire started Sunday at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles southeast of Houston. Deer Park officials issued a shelter-in-place directive after the fire was reported.
Harris County officials say the fire started about 10 a.m. at the terminal that stores petrochemical liquids and gases, including fuel oil and bunker oil. The company's website says the terminal has a storage capacity of 13.1 million barrels.
The fire is the second in as many days at a Houston-area petrochemical facility. A fire at an ExxonMobil plant in nearby Baytown that broke out Saturday afternoon has been contained. Company officials say no injuries were reported.
Oklahoma
Woman sentenced to 25 years in officer's death
SHAWNEE — A woman convicted of second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of an Oklahoma police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Pottawatomie County court records indicate that 24-year-old Brooklyn Danielle Williams was found guilty on Feb. 1 in the March 26, 2017, death of 22-year-old Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.
Williams was convicted by a jury that recommended she serve 25 years in prison. She was formally sentenced on Friday.
Williams was driving a car carrying 37-year-old Byron James Shepard when Terney stopped her for a traffic violation. Authorities say Shepard ran when Terney learned of an arrest warrant against him, and they shot each other. Terney died the following day.
Shepard's trial is scheduled for October. He's charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.