California
Singer and actress Day dies at 97
Doris Day, the sunny blond actress and singer whose frothy comedic roles opposite the likes of Rock Hudson and Cary Grant made her one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and ‘60s and a symbol of wholesome American womanhood, died Monday. She was 97.
In more recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate. Her Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed her death at her Carmel Valley, California, home.
Day “had been in excellent physical health for her age” but had recently contracted pneumonia, the foundation said in a statement. She requested that no memorial services be held and no grave marker erected.
With her lilting contralto, fresh-faced beauty and glowing smile, Day was a top box-office draw and recording artist known for comedies such as “Pillow Talk” and “That Touch of Mink,” as well as songs like “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)” from the Alfred Hitchcock film “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”
Day received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004.
The Humane Society of the United States, of which The Doris Day Animal League is an affiliate, praised Day as a pioneer in animal protection.
Georgia
Former US President Carter has surgery for broken hip
}ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter broke his hip Monday at his Georgia home, underwent successful surgery and was recovering comfortably, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center said.
Carter was on his way to go turkey hunting, the spokeswoman, Deanna Congileo, said in a statement. She said that he was treated in Americus, Georgia, near his home in Plains, and that his wife, Rosalynn, was with him.
In the statement, Congileo said: “President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit. He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.”
Carter, 94, disclosed in 2015 that cancer that had been discovered on his liver and had also been found on his brain. He received treatment for seven months until scans showed no sign of the disease.
At the time he revealed the cancer, he said he felt “perfectly at ease with whatever comes.”
Wyoming
Noisy Yellowstone geyser roars back to life after 3 years
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A noisy geyser in Yellowstone National Park has roared back to life after three years of quiet.
Ledge Geyser is one of the biggest in Yellowstone’s Norris Geyser Basin.
The Billings Gazette reports the geyser shoots hot water at an angle up to 125 feet high and a distance of 220 feet.
Yellowstone geologist Jeff Hungerford says Ledge Geyser is noisy because its water and steam must pass through a narrow opening in the ground.
Yellowstone has 1,300 thermal features and 500 geysers, more than anywhere else on Earth. Some geysers such as Old Faithful are predictable but most, like Ledge Geyser, erupt erratically.
Massachusetts
Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scheme
BOSTON — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty Monday in the college admissions bribery scheme, the biggest name to do so in a scandal that has exposed the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into top universities.
The Emmy-winning actress, 56, could face prison time after she admitted to participating in the nationwide scam, in which authorities say parents bribed coaches, rigged entrance exams or both to game the admissions system.
Huffman pleaded guilty in federal court to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT. She also considered going through with the plan for her younger daughter before ultimately deciding not to, authorities say.
The consultant, Rick Singer, arranged for the cheating by having students obtain permission for extra time on the exams through diagnoses for things like learning disabilities, and then taking the exams at his testing center, prosecutors say.
Sentencing was set for Sept. 13. Because she agreed to plead guilty, prosecutors said they would recommend four months in prison, but the judge could also choose not to put her behind bars at all.
New York
Officer in ‘I can’t breathe’ death is scapegoat, lawyer says
NEW YORK — The New York City police department on Monday began a long-awaited public examination of the sidewalk confrontation five summers ago that left an unarmed black man dead and his pleas of “I can’t breathe” resonating as a rallying cry against police brutality.
The start of Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s long-delayed disciplinary trial sparked protests and evoked emotional reactions from Eric Garner’s family as a bystander’s video of the confrontation was played in the hearing room.
A police watchdog agency says the video shows Pantaleo ignoring his training and using brutal, lethal force that led to Garner going into cardiac arrest. Pantaleo’s lawyer and the powerful police union say he used a technique that is taught by the department and that he’s being made to be a scapegoat in a politically charged atmosphere.
“His last words, ‘I can’t breathe,’ tell you who caused his death,” Civilian Complaint Review Board lawyer Jonathan Fogel said in an opening statement.
Pantaleo’s lawyer, Stuart London, countered that the video shows the officer using an approved technique known as a “seat-belt hold” to restrain Garner. He said Pantaleo is seen pulling Garner to the ground because he feared he and the 350-pound Garner would crash through a plate-glass window as they struggled against a Staten Island storefront.
Pantaleo, 33, has been on desk duty since Garner’s death. He could face penalties ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing if he is found to have violated department rules. He denies wrongdoing and does not face criminal charges.
A grand jury that examined Garner’s death declined to bring criminal charges against any of the officers involved. A U.S. Justice Department investigation into possible civil rights charges against Pantaleo stalled.