Montana
Heavy weather causes outages in MontanaHELENA — Strong winds and heavy snow caused power outages and temporary road closures in northwestern Montana as a wintry storm threatened to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls reported 16 inches of snow had fallen near Marias Pass just south of Glacier National Park by early Saturday afternoon.
The area is forecast to see a total of up to 4 feet by the time the storm winds down Sunday night, said meteorologist Megan Syner.
Gusty winds on Saturday knocked down trees and damaged power lines, causing scattered outages in northwestern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Up to 30 large trees were down on the east side of Flathead Lake, the Missoulian reports.
Emergency travel only was recommended in some areas along the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountain Front and treacherous travel was reported around the region, including over Rogers Pass on Montana Highway 200 northwest of Helena, Syner said.
New York
NYPD officer arrested for abusing 12-year-oldNEW YORK — A New York City police detective who monitors sex offenders has been arrested on sex abuse charges involving a 12-year-old girl.
Police say 37-year-old Detective Juan Jimenez is accused of groping and trying to kiss the girl inside his Brooklyn apartment building.
Jimenez was arrested on charges of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a matter injurious to a child. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him. Police say Jimenez has been suspended pending the outcome of his own case.
California
Arson suspect set fires before going to reunionMILPITAS — A suspected arsonist traveled from Missouri to Northern California to set more than a dozen wildfires before attending his 50th high school reunion, a newspaper reported Saturday.
A former classmate told the San Jose Mercury News that Freddie Owen Graham appeared happy at the party on Sept. 21. Graham, a Milpitas, California-native who has lived in the Kansas City area for the past three decades, didn’t seem troubled or upset, Rich Santoro said.
“He was excited to come. I talked to him five or six times during the night. He was happy he was there. He told me, ‘I didn’t expect to have this much fun.’” Santoro said. “It turns out he had already set the fires.”
State fire investigators said Graham gave them a different impression.
Florida
Coast Guard saves 5 from a broken boatNAPLES — The U.S, Coast Guard has rescued five people from a boat that became disabled off the coast of Florida.
The Coast Guard said in a news release Saturday that officials received a report after midnight that the 24-foot boat and its occupants had not arrived as expected at a fishing spot in the Gulf of Mexico. The five where found by an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew safe aboard the boat, which had mechanical failure and no marine radio. A Coast Guard boat from Ft. Myers Beach brought them to shore.
The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a marine-band radio to monitor channel 16 and to have a float plan with someone they trust describing where they are going and when they should return.
South Carolina
Dorian helped plague beach with big rocks
MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach is having a rocky relationship with its beaches.
City officials say a number of large rocks the size of bowling balls have been showing up in the sand since Hurricane Dorian passed by earlier this month.
Beach Coordinator Tod O’Briant told The Sun News the rocks were pulled out as crews drew sand from the ocean floor off the coast and pumped it on to the beach as part of a $45 million nourishment project that ended in June.
O’Briant says Dorian’s waves brought more buried rocks to the surface. He says the rocks have caused $5,000 of damage to machines used to rake the sand.
Wire reports