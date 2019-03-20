Iowa
Officers catch children dropped from window
DES MOINES — Four police officers who rushed to the scene of an apartment fire are being hailed for catching children dropped by their mother from a third-story window.
The officers arrived at the scene early Tuesday morning before firefighters. Video shows the Des Moines officers calling up to the frantic mother and encouraging her to drop her three children.
One officer can be heard yelling over the sound of sirens, “I got ‘em. Yup. Drop ‘em!” The officers can then be seen catching children in their arms, including a crying baby, as fire erupts from a nearby window.
District of Columbia
Trump says of Mueller report: ‘let people see it’
WASHINGTON — President Trump said Wednesday that he believes special counsel Robert Mueller’s report should be released to the public, even as he disparaged its very existence as “ridiculous.”
“Let it come out; let people see it,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Wednesday for a trip to Ohio. “Let’s see whether or not it’s legit.”
Mueller is expected to present a report to the Justice Department any day now outlining the findings of his nearly two-year investigation into Russian election meddling, possible collusion with Trump campaign officials and possible obstruction of justice by Trump.
Mueller is required to produce a confidential report that at a minimum explains decisions about who was and was not prosecuted. Attorney General William Barr is then expected to produce his own report for Congress and has said he wants to make public as much of Mueller’s findings as he can under the law.
EPA says water more important than climate
WASHINGTON — Unsafe drinking water, not climate change, is the world’s most immediate public health issue, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler contended Wednesday.
Environmental groups responded by saying the Trump administration was neglecting — or worsening — both health threats.
Wheeler made his case for a shift in public focus in a CBS News interview that aired Wednesday, and in a speech later in the day in Washington on global water issues.
Wheeler told CBS News that climate change is “an important issue” but that most of the threats it poses are “50 to 75 years out.” He said it was “unreasonable” for 2020 Democratic candidates to pay so much attention to it.
California
On heels of scandals, USC picks new president
LOS ANGELES — USC announced a new school president Wednesday to usher “a new era” following a series of high-profile scandals that culminated last week with a massive college admissions bribery case.
Carol Folt, former chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will become USC’s 12th president and the first permanent female president in school history — an announcement that came a week after news of the bribery scandal broke.
Folt said the scandal didn’t give her pause about taking on the job.
“I want to be a part of fixing this,” Folt said. “If you’re trying to run an institution, you have to enjoy the fixing as well as the advancing.”
Mississippi
$250K to woman jailed without seeing judge
JACKSON — A Mississippi jury awarded $250,000 in damages Tuesday to a woman jailed 96 days without seeing a judge, a case spotlighting how Mississippi still struggles to provide access to lawyers or bail to people jailed before trial.
The verdict included $200,000 in damages against Choctaw County Sheriff Cloyd Halford and $50,000 against the county. It was handed down Tuesday after a two-day trial in federal court in Aberdeen. The jury was only determining how much Jauch was owed, after U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock earlier ruled that the county and Halford were liable.
Jessica Jauch was originally arrested on traffic charges in 2012 and held in Choctaw County after being served with a drug indictment. While in jail, she was forced to temporarily sign over her daughter’s custody rights to her mother. After finally seeing a judge, she was appointed a public defender and quickly made bail. Eventually, she was cleared of the drug charge after undercover video didn’t show her committing any crime.
Daniel Griffith, a lawyer who represented Choctaw County in the trial, said Jauch testified that other women who were arrested would bond out quickly.
Washington
Recyclable, compostable cups, Starbucks plans
SEATTLE — Starbucks says it plans to test both recyclable and compostable cups over the next year.
Customers in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, London and Vancouver, British Colombia, will help test the cups, which use fiber, paper and other materials in place of plastic liners.
The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders.
Road rage suspect kills deputy in gun fight
SPOKANE — A sheriff’s deputy was killed in central Washington state, and a police officer was shot and wounded after they exchanged gunfire with a road rage driving suspect, authorities said Wednesday. The driver was also shot and later died at a hospital.
The events unfolded Tuesday evening when the two officers tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle after authorities received a complaint about the motorist’s driving, said Ellensburg Police Chief Ken Wade.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was chased by police until the driver stopped the car near the town of Kittitas. He got out and exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s deputy and the police officer, Wade said.
“It was reported as a road-rage type event, with erratic driving on the part of the suspect,” said Wade, whose office is investigating the incident.
