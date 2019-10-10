California
Candidates pledging to back LGBTQ people
LOS ANGELES — Democratic presidential candidates took a detour Thursday from a 2020 campaign roiled by the impeachment inquiry of President Trump to make a play for support within a key party constituency: LGBTQ voters.
Joe Biden stated the obvious at the televised forum, hosted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and broadcast partner CNN, when he noted that the Democratic candidates generally agree on most priority issues for LGBTQ voters. Pete Buttigieg recalled his slow realization in his 20s that he was a gay man and explained that being gay didn’t mean he understood the experiences of everyone in the diverse LGBTQ community, such as a transgender black person.
Elizabeth Warren earned a roar of laughter from the audience in a Los Angeles theater with her answer to a question about how she would respond if someone told her marriage was between one man and one woman.
“I’m going to assume a guy said that,” she said, “And I’m going to say: Just marry one woman. I’m cool with that. Assuming you can find one.”
South Dakota
Parts of Great Plains are buried in snow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A frigid storm moving through the Great Plains on Thursday forced school closures, caused travel headaches and put farmers and ranchers on edge.
Winter storm warnings and watches stretched from Wyoming and Montana through western Nebraska and into the Dakotas and Minnesota. The storm was expected to blast the region with strong winds and dump at least 10 inches of snow in areas. Blizzard-like conditions could persist through Friday, forecasters said.
Florida
Killer gets 20 years in parking dispute
A white Florida man who told detectives he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store.
Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone called 49-year-old Michael Drejka a “wanna-be” law enforcement officer and a self-appointed “handicapped parking space monitor.”
Drejka confronted Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend Britany Jacobs in July 2018 for parking in a handicapped space at a Clearwater convenience store.
Security video shows McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulls out a handgun and shoots McGlockton, 28, as he backs away.
Texas
Shooting suspect pleads
not guilty in 22 deaths
EL PASO — The 21-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso pleaded not guilty Thursday during a brief initial hearing.
Police have said Patrick Crusius of Dallas confessed to the Aug. 3 mass shooting and that he targeted Mexicans. Some two dozen people survived the attack with injuries, and two of them remain in the hospital, hospital officials said.
Wire reports