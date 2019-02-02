California
Flight returns to LAX 3 times for 3 problems
LOS ANGELES — Hawaiian Airlines says a flight bound for Maui returned to the gate at Los Angeles International Airport three times for three separate problems before finally being canceled.
Spokesman Alex Da Silva says Flight 33 took off and landed again twice Saturday. A third time the jetliner pushed back from the gate and then came back.
Da Silva says each return was “due to separate and unrelated faults with different systems.”
The more than 200 passengers were given hotel rooms and will be placed on other flights.
Florida
TSA officer jumps to his death at airport
ORLANDO — An officer from the Transportation Security Administration jumped to his death from a balcony inside Florida’s busiest airport Saturday, creating panic that brought some security checkpoints to a halt for hours and caused serious delays.
Panicked passengers rushed past checkpoints leading to about half of the gates at Orlando International Airport after the man jumped, resulting in checkpoint closures for up to three hours and some flight cancelations.
“At no point were passengers in any danger,” airport officials said in a statement.
The TSA officer in his 40s died from an apparent suicide, according to police, who described it as an isolated incident.
Pennsylvania
No shadow; groundhog predicts early spring
PUNXSUTAWNEY — It may be hard to believe as a large swath of the U.S. thaws out from a bitter polar vortex, but spring is coming early, according to handlers for some of the country’s most famous prognosticating groundhogs.
Just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania at sunrise and didn’t see his shadow. Nearly the same series of events unfolded about 300 miles to the east, where Staten Island Chuck’s handlers also revealed the same prediction.
The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.
Wire reports