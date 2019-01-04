District of Columbia
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration Friday in a case about the Pentagon’s effort to restrict military service by transgender people, but the ruling won’t change who can serve or enlist at this point.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that a lower court judge was wrong to block the Pentagon from implementing plans to restrict the service of transgender individuals. The unsigned ruling will not allow the Pentagon to implement its policy, however, because other judges have entered orders blocking the administration in similar cases.
The administration has already asked the Supreme Court to weigh in. The high court could announce as early as this month if it will do so.
Iowa
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts strode into Iowa Friday with all the look of a presidential candidate, igniting pent-up Democratic frustration with her brand of fiery liberalism in the premier caucus state.
“It’s time to dream big and fight hard, not just for those at the top, but for an America that works for everyone,” Warren told about 500 in western Iowa Friday evening.
Warren made her Iowa debut calling for economic fairness in front of a cheering crowd of Iowa and Nebraska Democrats at a Council Bluffs, Iowa, bowling alley. She was scheduled to continue by holding public events Saturday and Sunday in western and central Iowa theaters, community centers and bars.
Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, the longest-serving member of Congress in Kansas history, announced Friday he won’t run again in 2020, setting up a scramble to replace him in a GOP-leaning state where Democrats are energized by key victories in last year’s midterm elections.
The 82-year-old, four-term senator was likely to have faced grueling primary and general election contests next year, just as he did in 2014 when his longevity on Capitol Hill became a political liability for him.
Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932. However, Democrat Laura Kelly won the governor’s race in November, and the state’s previously all-GOP congressional delegation gained a Democrat when Sharice Davids was elected in a Kansas City-area district.
Wire reports