New York
$100M bribe to former president of Mexico?
NEW YORK — A Colombian drug trafficker testified Tuesday that Mexican cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman boasted about paying a $100 million bribe to the former president of Mexico to call off a manhunt for the notorious kingpin.
Alex Cifuentes spoke about the alleged bribe to former President Enrique Peña Nieto while being cross-examined at Guzman’s murder and drug conspiracy trial in New York.
A spokesman for Peña Nieto, who left office last year, called the bribery claim “false and defamatory” when it first came up earlier in the trial. Peña Nieto was still president when Guzman was captured in 2016 and extradited to the U.S. in 2017.
Judge bars citizenship query from ’20 census
NEW YORK — A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Tuesday from asking about citizenship status on the 2020 census, the first major ruling in cases contending officials ramrodded the question through for Republican political purposes to intentionally undercount immigrants.
In a 277-page decision that won’t be the final word on the issue, Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled that while such a question would be constitutional, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner and violated the law.
“He failed to consider several important aspects of the problem; alternately ignored, cherry-picked, or badly misconstrued the evidence in the record before him; acted irrationally both in light of that evidence and his own stated decisional criteria; and failed to justify significant departures from past policies and practices,” Furman wrote in a decision that squarely laid the blame on Ross.
California
Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix is raising prices by 13 to 18 percent, its biggest increase since the company launched its video streaming service 12 years ago.
Its most popular plan will see the largest hike, to $13 per month from $11. That option offers high-definition streaming on up to two different internet-connected devices simultaneously. Even at the higher price, that plan is still a few dollars cheaper than HBO, whose streaming service charges $15 per month.
The extra cash will help to pay for Netflix’s huge investment in original shows and films and finance the heavy debt it has assumed to ward off rivals such as Amazon, Disney and AT&T.
Storms bring mudslide fears, blizzard warning
LOS ANGELES — Authorities told residents to evacuate hundreds of Southern California homes in areas burned by wildfires as storms brought steady rainfall Tuesday and forced a rare blizzard warning for much of the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe in the northern part of the state.
Mandatory or voluntary evacuations were ordered in at least five counties in Southern California that have been scarred by intense wildfires in recent years, making the areas vulnerable to flooding.
“Please heed disaster messages and prepare to leave immediately,” officials in Ventura County northwest of Los Angeles warned residents.
District of Columbia
FAA recalling more aviation inspectors
Federal officials say they are recalling more aviation-safety inspectors who were idled by the partial government shutdown.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that the agency expects to have about 2,200 inspectors back on the job by the end of this week. That is up from 500 inspectors who were recalled by the end of last week.
The inspectors are deemed non-essential government workers. They were furloughed when the shutdown began Dec. 22.
