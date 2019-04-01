Major US airlines hit by delays after glitch at vendor
A technical glitch at an outside aviation company led to delays at major U.S. airlines.
The issue was resolved quickly, but it led to travel disruptions Monday. Delays that began appearing first in Chicago, New York, Miami and Boston spread to Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Washington, D.C.
The Federal Aviation Administration said several airlines had problems with a program called Aerodata, which is used to plan weight and balance for flights. The FAA said the issue was resolved.
By midday, 3,400 U.S. flights had been delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware, but it was unclear how many were related to the technical issues.
American Airlines said the technical issue affected a few of its regional carriers that operate American Eagle flights.
Southwest Airlines lifted an internal ground stop at on Monday morning after about 40 minutes. Nearly 1,000 Southwest flights had been delayed by midday, according to FlightAware.
New York
NYPD: Magician Blaine subject of sexual assault probe
NEW YORK — The New York Police Department is investigating sexual assault allegations against magician David Blaine, authorities confirmed on Monday.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters at an unrelated news conference that Blaine is under investigation. He declined to discuss any details, including whether police had sought to interview Blaine.
Shea was responding to a report by the Daily Beast website that the NYPD had taken statements from two women accusing Blaine of sexual assault. Citing unnamed sources, the report said one of the alleged victims claims she was attacked by Blaine inside his Manhattan apartment in 1998.
The Daily Beast had previously reported that a former model alleged Blaine raped her in London in 2004, an allegation he denied. Scotland Yard detectives later declined to take further action after investigating her claim, the website said.
The 45-year-old Blaine is known for stunts like being buried underground for seven days without food or water in New York in 1999. He also stayed in a plexiglass case suspended 30 feet (9 meters) above the Thames Rivers in London for more than 40 days in 2003.
Nebraska
61-year-old serves as surrogate mother for son, his husband
OMAHA — A 61-year-old Nebraska woman who served as a surrogate mother for her son and his husband has given birth to a baby girl.
Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty were talking about becoming parents when Eledge's mother and Dougherty's sister offered to help.
Cecile Eledge was 60 at the time and had gone through menopause, but she was approved as a surrogate after extensive screening. Dougherty's sister was the egg donor, and after doctors used Eledge's sperm to fertilize the egg, the embryo was implanted.
Cecile Eledge gave birth last week at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The family says they've received nothing but support.
Dr. Ramzy Nakad is a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who worked with the family. Nakad tells the Omaha World-Herald that doctors keep older expectant mothers under heightened surveillance, and in this case, "everything was aligned for a good outcome."
Tennessee
Rockabilly Hall of Famer Adams dies at 79
NASHVILLE — Rockabilly Hall of Famer Billy Adams, who wrote and recorded the rockabilly staple "Rock, Pretty Mama," has died. He was 79.
Adams died Saturday in Westmoreland, Tennessee. His funeral was held Monday in Spring Hill, Tennessee, said Clif Doyal, Adams' publicist and manager.
Born in Redbush, Kentucky, Adams was one of 14 children and the son of a coal miner who worked in the Van Lear coal mine, the same place that Loretta Lynn sings about in "Coal Miner's Daughter."
Adams told Public Radio International for a series they did on rockabilly music, that with no money for instruments, he strummed a lard bucket like a guitar and listened to Bill Monroe on the Grand Ole Opry radio program.
Among other songs he recorded in the late '50s include "You Heard Me Knocking," ''True Love Will Come Your Way," and "You Gotta Have a Duck Tail."
Alaska
Trump suffers setbacks in environmental rulings
ANCHORAGE — President Trump's plan to reverse environmental initiatives in Alaska put in place by his predecessor, Barack Obama, took a hit with two rulings in federal court.
U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason on Friday ruled that the administration violated federal law with a proposed road that would split a wilderness area in a national wildlife refuge.
Hours later, Gleason ruled that Trump exceeded his authority when he reversed bans on offshore drilling in vast parts of the Arctic Ocean and dozens of canyons in the Atlantic Ocean.
Environmental groups celebrated the rulings as a judicial check on presidential authority.
"The broader context is that President Trump's lawlessness is catching up with him," said Earthjustice attorney Erik Grafe, who worked on the offshore drilling case. "He and his Interior Department have been treating public lands as if they're gas stations — everything opening up as much as possible as quickly as possible for development, specifically oil and gas development."
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said she strongly disagreed with the ruling on Arctic offshore drilling, which asserts that presidents have the power under a federal law to remove certain lands from development but cannot revoke those removals. Only Congress has that authority, the ruling said.
Murkowski said the ruling could have catastrophic impacts for offshore development, which creates jobs, generates revenues and strengthens national security.
California
Autopsy: Nipsey Hussle died from gunshots to head, torso
Investigators say rapper Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso.
The Los Angeles County coroner released the findings after completing an autopsy Monday on Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.
The autopsy ruled Hussle's death a homicide.
The 33-year-old was standing outside the clothing store he opened in the Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday afternoon where he grew up when a gunman opened fire, killing him and injuring two others.
Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in the case.
Hussle was a beloved figure both his neighborhood and the hip-hop community, and his death brought mourning and tributes from politicians , musicians and professional athletes.