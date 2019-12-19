Around the nation

Oklahoma
‘The Innocent Man’ released from prison
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man who spent 35 years in prison in a murder case featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man” was released Thursday morning from an Oklahoma prison.
Karl Fontenot, 55, was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, said Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott. A telephone message left with the U.S. Marshal’s office wasn’t immediately returned.
Fontenot was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 1984 kidnapping and killing of Donna Denice Haraway, a convenience store clerk in Ada, Oklahoma.
District of Columbia
Rep. Van Drew changes from Democrat to GOP
WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Thursday that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who broke with his party to vote against Trump’s impeachment, is officially switching parties and becoming a Republican.
“Jeff will be joining the Republican Party,” Trump announced during an Oval Office event with Van Drew, who broke the news to his staff over the weekend, prompting widespread resignations. “It’s a big deal.”
Van Drew on Wednesday broke with his party and voted against impeaching Trump — a move that bolstered GOP attempts to depict Democrats as divided on the matter. Republicans voted unanimously against it.
Michigan
Man jailed in Russia on spying charges is firedAUBURN HILLS — A Michigan man who has been imprisoned in Russia on spying charges for nearly a year has lost his job with an automotive parts supplier in a corporate restructuring, a move his brother has denounced.
Paul Whelan was arrested Dec. 28, 2018, in a Moscow hotel while visiting for a friend’s wedding. The Russian government charged him with espionage and has repeatedly extended his detention while he awaits trial on charges that carry a sentence of up to 20 years. Whelan has denied the charges.
Colorado
Radio show canceled over shooting commentDENVER — A Denver radio station has canceled a scheduled program after one of the hosts said a school shooting would help break up media coverage of impeachment proceedings.
Chuck Bonniwell from the show “Chuck & Julie” was complaining Tuesday about an abundance of media coverage on the impeachment of President Trump.
“You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony,” Bonniwell said.
His co-host and wife Julie Hayden immediately cut in, saying, “Don’t even say that,” and she told listeners not to call in.
