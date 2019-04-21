California
Singleton of ‘Boys N the Hood’ suffers stroke
NEW YORK — “Boyz N the Hood” director John Singleton suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized, according to his family. Additional details, including his condition, were not immediately available.
In a statement released Saturday, Singleton’s family announced that the 51-year-old filmmaker was in ICU and “under great medical care.”
“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital,” the statement reads. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”
Singleton became the first black filmmaker to receive an Oscar nomination when he was cited for his debut feature, “Boyz N the Hood,” set in his native Los Angeles and released in 1991. His other films include “Poetic Justice,” which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and “Rosewood.” Singleton’s recent projects include the TV series “Snowfall,” a crime drama set in 1980s Los Angeles.
Kansas
Condition of zookeeper attacked by tiger improving
TOPEKA — The director of the Topeka Zoo says a zookeeper who was attacked by a Sumatran tiger remains in intensive care but her prognosis for recovery is good.
The zookeeper was attacked Saturday while in the outdoor tiger habitat of Sanjiv, a 7-year-old male tiger.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports zoo director Brendan Wiley said the zookeeper was talking Saturday night. Wiley said she remained in intensive care Sunday but could be transferred out of the unit soon.
The woman has worked at the zoo since 2002 and has several years of experience with tigers.
Wiley said the zoo is conducting an investigation and will determine what protocol changes might be needed after talking to the injured employee.
The zoo has no plans to euthanize Sanjiv, who was back on display Sunday.
Colorado
Dog reunited with Florida family after 2017 theft
SOUTHWEST RANCHES — A dog found abandoned in Colorado has been returned to its family, nearly two years after it was stolen in Florida as a puppy.
Animal charity organization Wings of Rescue says the German Shepherd named Cedar was covered with snow in a rural Colorado ditch, apparently malnourished with an injured leg when a deputy marshal found her. The pet was identified thanks to its microchip.
The youngest of four dogs in the Peterson family, Cedar was stolen from their backyard in May 2017 in the town of Southwest Ranches, north of Miami. At the time, other signs for missing pets were going up around the community.
It was not clear how the dog wound up nearly 2,000 miles away in the Colorado town of Hugo.
After three weeks of recovery, Wings of Rescue, a charity known for flying pets in disaster zones, helped arrange Cedar’s return flight on Saturday.
Oregon
Stolen pickup truck strikes, kills Uber passenger
PORTLAND — Portland police say a man driving a stolen pickup truck 100 mph crashed into an SUV, killing an Uber passenger.
Police believe the pickup truck driver was under the influence of intoxicants when he collided head-on with the SUV Saturday night.
According to police, the Uber passenger sitting in the backseat of the SUV was ejected through the front windshield and died. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The truck driver was ejected from the vehicle and treated at a nearby hospital.
Police say that during the crash, the SUV hit a minivan. A passenger in the minivan was treated for injuries at a hospital.
Missouri
Large brawl involving hundreds of teens at amusement park
KANSAS CITY — Authorities say officers responded to a brawl involving up to 300 teenagers at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police say several law enforcement agencies were called to the park Saturday night when an off-duty Clay County sheriff’s deputy reported several large fights involving mostly teenagers.
Kansas City police said Sunday that no injuries were reported and no one was arrested. But police said the Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued some citations to people at the scene.
Worlds of Fun officials said in a written statement that local and park authorities broke up the altercation and removed those involved from the park.
Texas
Dallas area leads American cities in 2018 population growth
DALLAS — New population estimates show that the Dallas-Fort Worth area led American cities in new residents from 2017 to 2018.
U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that the two cities, along with Arlington in between, grew by nearly 131,700 residents and have gained more than a million residents since 2010.
Houston and its neighboring cities of The Woodlands and Sugar Land also gained more than 1 million people over the last decade.
The Dallas and Houston areas are the fourth and fifth most populous metropolitan areas, respectively, in the U.S., behind New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
Overall, births and migration have grown Texas’ population by 3.5 million people since 2010.
North Carolina
2 children shot in road rage incident involving father
MOUNT AIRY — Authorities say a North Carolina man has been arrested after two children were shot in a road rage incident.
Surry County officials say 41-year-old Byron Donnell Green of Mount Airy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing bodily injury and assault by pointing a gun. Bond for Green was set at $600,000.
Investigators say a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were shot Saturday afternoon after Green became involved in a road rage incident with their father in the Flat Rock community of Mount Airy.
The children were driven to the hospital by their father. The boy was treated and released, and the girl was reported in stable condition after undergoing surgery.