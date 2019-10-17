District of Columbia
Energy Secretary Perry ready to step down
WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Rick Perry will leave his job by the end of the year, President Trump said Thursday.
Perry “has done a fantastic job” at Energy, “but it was time” for him to leave, Trump said.
Perry, 69, a former Texas governor, has been energy secretary since March 2017, making him one of the longest-serving members of Trump’s Cabinet, which has seen huge turnover.
He was traveling with Trump to Texas when he notified the president of his decision aboard Air Force One.
Florida
Tropical Storm Nestor likely along Gulf Coast
MIAMI — A disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical storm that will strike the northern U.S. Gulf Coast with high wind and heavy rains, forecasters said Thursday.
Moving off the eastern coast of Mexico, the low-pressure system was expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical system late Thursday or on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters issued a tropical storm warning for southeastern Louisiana as well as the northern Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Mississippi line to the Big Bend area of the Florida Panhandle. A storm surge warning for the Florida Gulf coast from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach also has been issued.
The disturbance, which could become Tropical Storm Nestor, had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was centered about 525 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving to the northeast at 9 mph.
Massachusetts
Northeast cleans up after record storm
BOSTON — A record-breaking autumn storm plunged hundreds of thousands of people into the dark, toppled trees, canceled schools and delayed trains in the Northeast, while persistent winds Thursday hampered efforts to clean up and restore power.
The nor’easter brought high winds and rain to the region Wednesday and Thursday. Winds gusted to as high as 90 mph on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, where about 200,000 residents lost power.
The storm left nearly 200,000 people without power in Maine, too. Heavy rain combined with 60 mph wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines, the Maine Emergency Management Agency said, advising residents to look for hazards on Thursday because many roads were unsafe.
In Portland, Maine, the atmospheric pressure at sea level — an indicator of the strength of a storm — was the lowest ever recorded in October, said William Watson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Texas
Southwest pushes back return of Boeing Max
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines has again pushed back the return of its Boeing 737 Max jets as Boeing tries to fix the aircraft following two deadly crashes.
Southwest said Thursday that it will keep its Max out of its schedule until Feb. 8, about a month longer than previously planned.
The airline says it is monitoring information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about software improvements and pilot-training requirements that will be part of returning the plane to flight.
Without the planes, Southwest says it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday. Southwest had 34 MAX planes when they were grounded in March and had expected more to be delivered this year.
Wire reports