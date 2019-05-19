Florida
Trayvon Martin's mom announces run for office in Miami
MIAMI — A mother who turned to activism after the slaying of her black teen son Trayvon Martin has announced she is running for office in Miami.
The Miami Herald reports Sybrina Fulton will be entering the race to join the 13-member board of Miami-Dade County commissioners.
Fulton said in a Saturday statement that she would continue working to end gun violence. She will challenge Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for the seat that is up for grabs in 2020 because of term limits.
Trayvon's parents head a foundation and have been recognized for their work on gun reform and social justice.
Trayvon was unarmed when shot dead by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who was later acquitted on the grounds of self-defense. His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
Texas
Church opens new sanctuary 18 months after massacre
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS — A South Texas church began a fresh chapter of worship on Sunday as it unveiled a new sanctuary a year and a half after a gunman opened fire and killed more than two dozen congregants in the deadliest mass shooting in state history.
Parishioners, elected leaders and relatives of those killed or injured at the First Baptist Church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs gathered at the new sanctuary for its dedication. Some among the hundreds in attendance wore royal blue shirts with "#evildidnotwin" written across the back.
The church commemorated the victims by reading their names as the church bell rang, and those connected to them stood up in the crowd. Pomeroy's 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy, was among those killed.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told the worshippers that despite the trying time since the attack, Sunday marked another giant step forward on a path to healing and recovery.
The new worship center and memorial room honoring the victims were made possible through millions of dollars in donations from around the world. The facility features enhanced security elements, along with a new church bell tower and an additional prayer space.
Pennsylvania
Defunct steelmaker's 21-story headquarters imploded
BETHLEHEM — Sixteen thousand tons of Bethlehem Steel collapsed in a matter of seconds Sunday as a demolition crew imploded Martin Tower, the defunct steelmaker's former world headquarters.
Crowds gathered to watch the demolition of the area's tallest building, a 21-story monolith that opened at the height of Bethlehem Steel's power and profitability but had stood vacant for a dozen years after America's second-largest steelmaker went out of business.
Explosives took out Martin Tower's steel supports and crumpled the 47-year-old building, which had earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places despite its relatively young age. The implosion, which took 16 seconds, created a thick plume of dust that lingered for several minutes.
Martin Tower's current owners spent years trying to redevelop the 332-foot structure — the tallest in a heavily populated region of Pennsylvania that includes the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton — but ultimately concluded it made more economic sense to knock it down and start over. Plans call for a $200 million development with medical offices, retail stores, a restaurant, a convenience store, a hotel and 528 apartments.
North Dakota
Missing red panda found safe in tree outside zoo
FARGO — A red panda who escaped his compound at a zoo in North Dakota has been found, grooming himself in a tree outside the facility.
Sheffield the red panda was reported missing from the Red River Zoo in Fargo on Thursday morning.
KFGO reports that he was found a day later perched in a tree near the zoo. Workers lured him from the tree with food and restored him to his home in the zoo.
The red panda is an endangered species.
Officials say more than 25% of Chinese red pandas found in zoos across the country were born at the Fargo zoo.
Indiana
House explosion kills 1, injures 2
JEFFERSONVILLE — An explosion leveled a home in southern Indiana early Sunday, killing one person, injuring two others and leaving several nearby homes uninhabitable, authorities said.
Hours after the explosion shattered windows across a Jeffersonville neighborhood and sent debris flying onto roofs, lawns and cars, officials had not said what they believe caused the explosion.
Indiana State Police, Jeffersonville police and firefighters were at the scene, along with crews from Vectren, a natural gas provider.
Jeffersonville police Lt. Isaac Parker told The Courier-Journal that the house exploded just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the Ohio River city just north of Louisville, Kentucky. He said one person was killed and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries.