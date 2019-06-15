California
OJ launches Twitter account, calls it ‘fun’
LOS ANGELES — O.J. Simpson launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star said he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.”
Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it “will be a lot of fun.”
“I’ve got some things to straighten out,” he said. He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.
Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.
In the Twitter video, Simpson said his followers would get to read all his thoughts and opinions on “just about everything.”
Utah
100 protest cop who pulled gun on child
WOODS CROSS — About 100 protesters gathered outside a police agency in northern Utah to demand an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old child last week be fired.
The crowd carried Black Lives Matter signs Friday evening and others protesting the incident, including one that said “Hey Cops! Don’t pull guns at our kids.”
The officer’s actions drew criticism after Jerri Hrubes said the white police officer pulled his gun on her son, DJ, who is black, while he was playing on his grandmother’s front lawn June 6 in a state where African Americans make up just 1.4% of the population, according to U.S. Census figures.
Black Lives Matter in Utah founder Lex Scott, who said her group was inspired to organize the protest after learning the officer would stay on the job, said, “I do believe it was a hate crime. That child was targeted because of his skin color.”
Arkansas
Family of ex-senator ‘sickened’ by arrest
The family of a former Arkansas state senator who was found dead outside of her home says they are “sickened and upset” by the thought that one of her friends could have been involved in her killing.
Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of 48-year-old Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, of Pocahontas, in connection with the killing of 57-year-old Linda Collins, whose body was found June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.
Authorities have not said why they suspect O’Donnell had a role in Collins’ killing. At a news conference Friday night, Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the investigation was at a “critical juncture, and no further information will be released at this time until we are confident it will not compromise the integrity of the criminal investigation.”
Police said criminal charges are pending but didn’t say what the charges may be or whether they were seeking any other possible suspects in the death of Collins, who went by Collins-Smith when she was in the Legislature.
New York
Singer Swift performs at gay bar Stonewall
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift made a surprise performance at an iconic gay bar a day after releasing a song supporting the LGBTQ community.
Swift celebrated Pride Month by appearing at New York City’s Stonewall Inn on Friday night. She released her new tune Thursday called “You Need to Calm Down,” in which she calls out those who attack the LGBTQ community.
The song is the second single from Swift’s seventh album “Lover,” which will be released Aug. 23.
Swift sang her hit song “Shake It Off” at the New York City bar with “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who hosted the event.
Wire reports