New Mexico
State seeks to have lake on Air Force base closed
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico’s top prosecutor is demanding that the U.S. Air Force close a publicly accessible lake at Holloman Air Force Base, saying Thursday the concentration of hazardous chemicals at the site poses a risk to public health and the environment.
In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Attorney General Hector Balderas told Air Force officials that sampling shows the contamination — linked to chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — are dozens of times higher than federal health advisory levels.
In the case of perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, the samples showed 84 times more than the advisory levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“These sampling results exacerbate the state’s concern for its citizens and the environment,” Balderas wrote, noting that the presence of the chemicals “poses an ongoing severe threat to members of the public.”
California
Prosecutors: Gunman boasted of hating Jews
SAN DIEGO — A gunman who killed a woman and wounded three during services at a Southern California synagogue later told a 911 dispatcher he had done it because “the Jewish people are destroying the white race,” prosecutors said Thursday in announcing 109 hate crime and other charges against the man.
U.S. Attorney Robert S. Brewer Jr. said it’s possible the suspect, John T. Earnest, could face the death penalty following last month’s shooting at Chabad of Poway, in a suburb north of San Diego. A decision on that will be made at a later date, Brewer said.
The federal charges include murder for the killing of 60-year-old Lori Kaye, who was hit twice as she prayed in the foyer of the synagogue. Three people were wounded, including an 8-year-old girl, her uncle and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was leading a service on the last day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday.
1 Marine killed, 6 hurt in crash during training
CAMP PENDLETON — One Marine was killed and six others injured after their light armored vehicle rolled over during training at Camp Pendleton in Southern California.
Authorities said the cause of the Thursday morning rollover at the sprawling camp north of San Diego is under investigation.
The military said the six injured Marines were taken to a hospital, and they were not seriously hurt.
New York
Fake German heiress sentenced to 4-12 years
NEW YORK — Anna Sorokin, the German con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress to swindle banks, hotels and even close friends as she lived out a high-society, Instagram-ready fantasy in New York, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years in prison.
The 28-year-old, who had played with her own tabloid image during the trial by wearing stylish dresses to court, looked despondent as the verdict was announced. She pressed her hand to her face and squeezed her eyes shut, appearing to hold back tears.
Judge Diane Kiesel said Sorokin had been “blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City” as she turned to fraud to finance a life she could never afford. But the judge turned down a request by Sorokin’s lawyers to sentence her to the time she has already spent in jail awaiting trial.
Shaving war: Schick owner buys Harry’s
NEW YORK — The owner of Schick razors is acquiring upstart shaving company Harry’s for $1.37 billion.
The purchase continues a trend of consolidation in the shaving industry, where established brands have struggled with the rise of digital-savvy newcomers. About 79% of the deal is cash, and the remainder stock.
Harry’s has bedeviled Schick and Gillette for years using innovative subscription plans and sleek packaging and competitive pricing.
Under the agreement announced Thursday, investors in Harry’s Inc. will take a stake of about 11% of Edgewell Personal Care Co., which manages Schick and other brands. Edgewell gets the Harry’s brand and access to the company’s prized direct-to-consumer marketing base.
Wire reports