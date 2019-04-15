Massachusetts
Loughlin, Giannulli plead not guilty in college scam
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.
The couple is among 50 prominent parents, athletic coaches and others charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scam that has embroiled elite school across the country, such as Stanford, Georgetown and Yale.
Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying bribes to have their daughters designated as crew recruits to USC, even though neither of them is a rower.
Wyoming
Lead kills Yellowstone eagle fitted with tracker
CHEYENNE — The first golden eagle in Yellowstone National Park fitted with a tracking device has died of lead poisoning, likely after consuming bullet fragments while scavenging the remains of an animal killed by a hunter, officials said Monday.
Wearing a GPS unit like a backpack, the adult, female eagle had flown outside Yellowstone into areas where hunters pursue game such as elk and deer.
The death of the bird was a setback for golden eagle research in Yellowstone but not the end. Several other golden eagles at the park have been fitted with tracking devices.
New Mexico
O’Keeffe museum tackles visitors’ color blindness
SANTA FE — The vibrant colors and hues in Georgia O’Keeffe’s paintings soon will be on full display for color-blind visitors.
The Georgia O’Keefee Museum said Monday it’s teaming up with California-based EnChroma to expand the gallery experience through special glasses.
Starting May 3, visitors with red-green color blindness can borrow glasses to see O’Keeffe’s work in the way that she intended.
EnChroma co-founder Andrew Schmeder says O’Keeffe juxtaposed colors from nature in ways that evoked emotion, and seeing that relationship has been challenging for people with color blindness.
Minnesota
Complaint: Man went to mall intending to kill
MINNEAPOLIS — The man charged with throwing a 5-year-old boy off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America told police he was angry at being rejected by women at the Minnesota mall and was “looking for someone to kill” when he went there last week, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, is charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder in Friday’s attack. The child plunged almost 40 feet and is fighting for his life in a Minneapolis hospital with head trauma and multiple broken bones.
Aranda has two past convictions for assaults at the mall, both in 2015, including one in which he threw a glass of water and glass of tea at a woman who refused to buy him something. Aranda at one point was banned from the mall.
The boy’s mother told police that Aranda came up very close to her group as they stood outside the Rainforest Cafe. She said she asked him if they were in his way and should move, and he picked up the child without warning and threw him off the balcony, according to the complaint.
Wisconsin
Police: Wisconsin teen gunned down grandparents
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old told investigators that he fatally shot his grandparents and was planning to cause harm at his eastern Wisconsin high school, police said Monday.
Police officers responding to a 911 call for assistance found the bodies of 74-year-old Dennis Kraus and 73-year-old Letha Kraus at their home in Grand Chute about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Officer Travis Waas said.
Police arrested their grandson, Alexander M. Kraus at the couple’s home, Waas said.
Kraus, who lives in nearby Neenah, admitted that he shot the couple, Waas said. Waus declined to comment on the nature of Kraus’ plans at his school or the severity of the threat. Police also released no information on why the couple was shot.
New York
Pulitzers honor coverage of 3 US mass shootings
NEW YORK — The South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won Pulitzer Prizes on Monday and were recognized along with the Capital Gazette of Maryland for their coverage of the horrifying mass shootings in 2018 at a high school, a synagogue and a newsroom.
The Associated Press won in the international reporting category for documenting the humanitarian horrors of Yemen’s civil war, while The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal were honored for delving into President Trump’s finances and breaking open the hush-money scandals involving two women who said they had affairs with him.
The Capital Gazette was given a special citation for its coverage and courage in the face of a massacre in its own newsroom.
The Pulitzer board also gave the paper an extraordinary $100,000 grant to further its journalism.