New York
Manhattan tolls, plastic bag ban approved in budget
ALBANY — New York's Democrat-controlled Legislature on Sunday passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags as part of a $175.5 billion state budget agreement worked out with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The Assembly and Senate passed the plastic bag ban legislation Sunday afternoon to start what was expected to be an all-day session that could spill into early Monday, when the spending plan for the 2019-2020 state fiscal year is due to be in place.
In an agreement reached earlier last week but not officially announced until Sunday, most single-use plastic bags provided by supermarkets and other stores will be banned statewide starting March 1, 2020. Individual counties will have the option of charging 5 cents for paper bags, with 2 cents going to local governments and 3 cents to the state's Environmental Protection Fund.
New York would be just the third state with a statewide ban. California's ban has been in place since 2016. All of Hawaii's counties ban plastic bags but it's not a state-mandated ban.
"The convenience of plastic bags is simply not worth the environmental impact," said Carl Heastie, D-Yonkers. "By reducing our state's usage, we will see less litter in our communities and less plastic pollution in our waterways."
German train car arrives for Auschwitz exhibit
NEW YORK — On a Sunday morning, a crane lowered a rusty remnant of the Holocaust onto tracks outside Manhattan's Museum of Jewish Heritage — a vintage German train car like those used to transport men, women and children to Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps.
The windowless boxcar is among 700 Holocaust artifacts, most never before seen in the United States, which are being prepared for one of the largest exhibits ever on Auschwitz — a once ordinary Polish town called Oswiecim that the Nazis occupied and transformed into a human monstrosity.
The New York exhibit opens May 8, the day in 1945 when Germany surrendered and the camps were liberated.
German-made freight wagons like the one in the exhibit were used to deport people from their homes all around Europe. About 1 million Jews and nearly 100,000 others were gassed, shot, hanged or starved in Auschwitz out of a total of 6 million who perished in the Holocaust.
That fate awaited them after a long ride on the kind of train car that's the centerpiece of the New York exhibit.
The materials are on loan from about 20 institutions worldwide, plus private collections, curated by Robert Jan van Pelt, a leading Auschwitz authority, and other experts in conjunction with the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland and Musealia, a Spanish company that organizes traveling shows.
New Jersey
Ken Gibson, first black Northeast major city mayor, dies
NEWARK — Ken Gibson, who became the first black mayor of a major Northeast city when he ascended to power in riot-torn Newark almost five decades ago, died. He was 86.
NJ.com reported that Gibson, who died Friday, served as the city's mayor from 1970 to 1986, helping establish a foundation for black political power.
"He always thought that if you could help somebody, then that's what you should do," his wife, Camille Gibson, told NJ Advance Media. "That's what he thought being the mayor was. He was very happy to do that."
Elected three summers after the devastating 1967 riots, Gibson is credited with stabilizing the city's finances and improving the health of citizens.
Born in 1932, Gibson spent his early years in Enterprise, Alabama, and came to Newark with his family when he was eight years old. He attended Newark College of Engineering, now the New Jersey Institute of Technology, and worked as an engineer for the Newark Housing Authority.
A 1966 run for mayor was unsuccessful but garnered 15,000 votes. The riots occurred the following year, and following his 1970 election he became a national spokesman on the plight of America's cities, featured on the cover of Time magazine and in 1976 becoming the first African-American elected president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Gibson ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 1981 and 1985. In 2002, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to three years of probation.
California
Repaired spillway at nation's tallest dam to be deployed
OROVILLE — The flood-control spillway at the nation's tallest dam will be deployed this week for the first time since it was rebuilt after it crumbled during heavy rains two years ago, forcing nearly 200,000 people to evacuate, California officials said Sunday.
Disaster was ultimately averted during the 2017 downpours, but Oroville Dam needed repairs that totaled $1.1 billion.
The Department of Water Resources has "restored full functionality to the Oroville main spillway and is operating the reservoir to ensure public safety of those downstream," the agency said in a statement.
No more than a relatively gentle 20,000 cubic feet per second will be released down the spillway during expected rains on Tuesday, the statement said. Triple that amount could be released later in the week as more water flows into Lake Oroville.
The state has been hinting for weeks that the spillway could be reused soon as an exceptionally wet winter starts to give way to the spring snowmelt season in the Sierra, according to the Sacramento Bee . The lake level, deliberately kept low during repairs, has risen to about 50 feet from the top.
Florida
Officer injured; police kill man with gun, bulletproof vest
MIAMI — State police are investigating after Miami police fatally shot a man they say was armed with a shotgun and wearing a bulletproof vest.
Authorities received a call that the unidentified man was walking through a neighborhood Saturday. According to a press release, officers tried repeatedly to negotiate with the man but were not successful.
Few details were released, but authorities said he was shot after refusing to drop his weapon and was pronounced dead at the scene. A Miami Dade Police offer was also injured but authorities did not say how.
A shotgun and bulletproof vest were recovered from the scene.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.