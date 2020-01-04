Around the nation

Oregon
Officials: Woman used hijab to attack Muslim
PORTLAND — Authorities issued an arrest warrant Friday for a woman accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland, Oregon.
Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, has been indicted on hate crime, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief charges .
The Multnomah County district attorney’s office described the attack, saying Campbell grabbed the religious head cover worn by the Portland State University student to try to choke the student with it.
Prosecutors said Campbell then stripped down and rubbed the student’s hijab over Campbell’s naked breasts and genitals while disparaging Muslims.
New York
Employees sue Delta over new uniforms
More than 500 Delta Air Lines employees have filed a class-action lawsuit against Lands’ End, alleging that the uniforms provided by the clothing company are “toxic” and causing some workers health issues.
The new duds worn by thousands of flight attendants and maintenance workers “pose an ongoing, unreasonable risk of physical harm,” including threatening employees with “serious health problems because of an allergic and/or sensitization response,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Western District of Wisconsin Court.
Several Delta employees said they suffered from a range of issues, including severe respiratory illnesses, rashes, blisters, boils, hair loss, hives, sinus problems, headaches, nosebleeds and fatigue, NBC News reported.
Massachusetts
Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off camel
DEDHAM — A woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco.
Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely, The Boston Globe reported on Friday, citing the lawsuit. The suit was filed in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday.
During the tour, one of the handlers told Ayala that the camel she was riding was pregnant and was about a month away from giving birth, according to the lawsuit. The camel ran off from the caravan, causing Ayala to fall and break her arm. The handlers waited to call an ambulance until the tour company owner arrived an hour later, according to the suit.
Ayala underwent surgery in Morocco and was hospitalized for two days.
