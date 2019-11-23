District of Columbia
Top lawmakers reach agreement on spending
WASHINGTON — Negotiations on a package of spending bills to fund the federal government have produce a key breakthrough, though considerably more work is needed to wrap up the long-delayed measures.
Top lawmakers of the House and Senate Appropriations committees on Saturday confirmed agreement on allocations for each of the 12 spending bills, a step that allows negotiations on the $1.4 trillion budget bundle to begin in earnest to try to pass the measures by a Dec. 20 deadline.
The measures would fill in the details on this summer’s hard-won budget and debt deal.
Minnesota
Child who survived mall plunge back in school
MINNEAPOLIS — A family friend of a 5-year-old who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota says the boy is back in school and walking without a limp.
Noah Hanneman posted on a GoFundMe page that the boy, named Landen, was released from the hospital in early August and is “now walking PERFECTLY with even legs.”
The attack happened on April 12. Landen plunged 40 feet when he was randomly grabbed by Emmanuel Aranda and tossed over the railing. Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Connecticut
Protesters arrested at Harvard-Yale game
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Protesters wearing the colors of both Harvard and Yale staged a sit-in at midfield of Yale Bowl during halftime of the 136th edition of the annual football rivalry known as The Game. Most walked off after about an hour with a police escort; about 20-30 who remained were arrested.
A few dozen protesters initially trickled onto the field as the Yale band finished performing its halftime routine, some holding a banner asking the schools’ presidents to divest from the fossil fuel industry. Other signs referred to Puerto Rican debt and the treatment of the Uighurs.
Yale officials said in a statement handed to reporters in the press box during the fourth quarter that the school “stands firmly for the right to free expression.”
Wire reports