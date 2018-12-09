Tennessee
Kid Rock pays off $81K in Walmart layaways
NASHVILLE — Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.
Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.
Meyer calls it a “pretty Nashville proud moment.”
On Twitter, Kid Rock said “great idea!” in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.
Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock’s manager later came into the store to make the payment.
Minnesota
Former Agriculture Secretary Bergland dies
ROSEAU — Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland, a farmer from northern Minnesota who was tasked with selling President Jimmy Carter’s unpopular Soviet Union grain embargo to other farmers, died Sunday. He was 90.
Bergland died at a nursing home in his hometown of Roseau, near the U.S.-Canadian border, his daughter Linda Vatnsdal said.
As agriculture secretary, Bergland had the difficult job of defending to Midwest farmers Carter’s unpopular 1980 decision to embargo grain sales to the Soviet Union after the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Carter lost his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan, and Bergland’s term as agriculture secretary ended with the Carter administration in 1981.
Former Vice President Walter Mondale said Bergland was a “nice guy, also a very confident guy.”
Colorado
‘Into the Wild’ musical sparks Krakauer suit
BOULDER — Author Jon Krakauer has filed suit over a musical adaptation of his 1996 book “Into the Wild.”
The Boulder Daily Camera reported Friday Krakauer originally agreed to let playwrights Nikos Tsakalakos and Janet Allard use his name and the book title but changed his mind because he objected to their script.
The lawsuit asks a judge to stop the playwrights from using his name and the title. His attorneys say the agreement allows him to withdraw permission.
The lawsuit was filed Nov. 30 in state court in Boulder, where Krakauer lives.
The newspaper says the playwrights didn’t respond to requests for comment.
West Virginia
Search begins for 4 missing at coal mine
CLEAR CREEK — A West Virginia mine rescue team is searching for four people reported missing at an underground coal mine.
The state Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training says in a news release it began assisting the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The search is at Elk Run Coal Co.’s Rock House Powellton Mine near Clear Creek.
The statement says an abandoned ATV the four were believed to be riding was found near the mine entrance.
Members of the state mine safety office and mine parent company Alpha Natural Resources entered the mine Sunday afternoon to begin the search.
Indiana
Woman with no pulse revived at toll booth
HAMMOND — A Michigan woman was resuscitated after she was found pinned between her SUV and an Indiana toll booth and a defibrillator registered no pulse.
Witnesses told Indiana State Police the 40-year-old woman, whose name was not released, had stepped from the SUV Saturday night to retrieve a debit card she had dropped when the vehicle lurched forward, pinning her against the toll booth
Trooper Alaa Hamed found the woman — and with a toll attendant and a bystander holding her up — moved the SUV to free her. Hamed began CPR until medics arrived. They used the defibrillator and it revived her.
The 40-year-old-woman was airlifted to a Chicago hospital.