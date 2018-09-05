District of Columbia
Trump team, Canada officials carry on talks to revamp NAFTA
WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials and Canadian negotiators worked into Wednesday night, trying to strike a deal that would keep Canada in a North American trade bloc with the United States and Mexico.
“Teams are remaining here this evening, working late into the night,” Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters as she entered a meeting with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer. “They will report back to us in the morning.”
Last week, the U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary agreement to replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. But those talks excluded Canada, the third NAFTA country.
Freeland flew to Washington last week for four days of negotiations .
TV star Kim Kardashian visits Trump to talk prison reform
WASHINGTON — Reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed President Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender earlier this year, returned to the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with senior aides as part of the administration’s efforts on criminal justice reform.
Kardashian West, who may have felt right at home with the drama-infused atmosphere in the West Wing as it grapples with the fallout from Bob Woodward’s new book, participated in a listening session on clemency and prison reform with several staffers, including the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
“The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review,” according to Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary.
California
Wildfire closes busy section
of I-5, prompts evacuations
REDDING — Both directions of Interstate 5 connecting California and Oregon were closed, and evacuations were ordered Wednesday when a fast-moving wildfire swept through a wilderness area.
The blaze in Shasta County was reported during the afternoon and within hours had charred 3 square miles of brush and timber in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest about 200 miles north of San Francisco.
Wire reports