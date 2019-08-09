Iowa
Dems attack Trump at event — not each other
CLEAR LAKE — The crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates descended Friday night on a small town in northern Iowa, delighting a raucous crowd of activists and operatives by largely attacking President Trump rather than each other.
Some of the loudest applause at the Wing Ding fundraiser came for Mayor Pete Buttigeig of South Bend, Indiana, who accused the president of “coddling white nationalism” and mocked Trump’s background in television, saying he wasn’t sure if its current occupant had turned the White House into a “reality show” or a “horror show.”
“What we’re going to do is pick up the remote and change the channel,” Buttigeig, the youngest presidential candidate, proclaimed to sustained applause.
Once a low-key fundraiser that served up chicken wings and raised money for Democratic candidates and nearby county parties, the event has grown in stature. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of neighboring Minnesota, poked fun at the parade of candidates taking the stage one after another and forcing everyone to keep their speeches short: “Last time I had 20 minutes, and this time I have 20 candidates.”
New York
Docs: Epstein ducked sex-abuse questions
NEW YORK — Confronted with allegations that he orchestrated a sex trafficking ring that delivered girls to him and his high-profile acquaintances, financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly refused to answer questions to avoid incriminating himself, according to court records released Friday.
Epstein’s responses emerged in a partial transcript of a September 2016 deposition stemming from a defamation lawsuit. The transcript was included in hundreds of pages of documents placed in a public file by a federal appeals court in New York. Epstein, 66, was arrested last month on sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
Virginia
Transgender bathroom case: Ex-student wins
NORFOLK — A federal judge in Virginia ruled Friday that a school board’s transgender bathroom ban discriminated against a former student, Gavin Grimm, the latest in a string of decisions nationwide that favor transgender students who faced similar policies.
The order issued by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen in Norfolk is a major victory for the American Civil Liberties Union and for Grimm. His four-year lawsuit was once a federal test case and had come to embody the debate about transgender student rights.
The Gloucester County School Board’s policy required Grimm, a transgender male, to use girls’ restrooms or private bathrooms. The judge wrote that Grimm’s rights were violated under the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause as well as under Title IX, the federal policy that protects against gender-based discrimination.
California
Bear falls on patrol car, which crashes, burns
HOOPA — They probably don’t train people for this at the Sheriff’s Academy.
A patrol car was struck by a falling bear in Northern California last weekend.
Authorities say a Humboldt County sheriff’s deputy was driving on State Route 96 on Aug. 3, answering a report of a drug overdose in the community of Orleans, when the bear fell or jumped onto the car, apparently from a steep embankment.
The bear smashed the hood and windshield. The patrol car hit an embankment, rolled onto its side and burst into flames.
The deputy managed to escape without serious injury.
Wire reports