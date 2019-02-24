California
Man cleared after 40 years in prison gets $21M
SIMI VALLEY — The city of Simi Valley, California, has reached a $21 million settlement with a man wrongly imprisoned for nearly 40 years in the killing of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son.
Craig Coley was released in 2017 after he was pardoned by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who said DNA evidence and re-investigation proved Coley’s innocence.
Simi Valley officials said Saturday that the agreement would mitigate long, costly and unnecessary legal proceedings, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“While no amount of money can make up for what happened to Mr. Coley, settling this case is the right thing to do for Mr. Coley and our community,” City Manager Eric Levitt said in a statement. The city will pay about $4.9 million and the rest is expected to be paid by insurance and other sources.
The state last year approved a separate, nearly $2 million payment for Coley. He is now 71.
Coley spent 39 years behind bars after he was wrongly convicted of killing 24-year-old Rhonda Wicht of Simi Valley and her son in 1978.
‘Empire’ star Terrence Howard supports Smollett with post
Actor Terrence Howard, who plays the father of Jussie Smollett’s character on “Empire,” has expressed support for his fellow cast member amid allegations that Smollett staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself.
Howard, who plays music mogul Lucious Lyon on the Fox television series, took to Instagram and posted a video of Smollett holding a giggling baby boy with the message: “All your lil homies got you... We love the hell outta you.”
The post on Saturday came a day after “Empire” producers announced that Smollett’s character, Jamal Lyon, would be removed from the final two episodes of the season, saying cast and crew were affected and they made the move “to avoid further disruption on the set.”
Police say Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed two masked men attacked him last month in downtown Chicago, hurling slurs and looping a rope around his neck. Investigators say he planned the hoax, soliciting the help of a friend and the friend’s brother, because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.
Smollett denies the allegations.
Texas
Sheriff: 2 bodies recovered from plane crash site
ANAHUAC — A southeast Texas sheriff said Sunday that two bodies have been recovered at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay. All three people aboard the Flight 3591 died, according to the plane’s owner.
Crews continued to search for the third body at Trinity Bay, about 35 miles east of Houston, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said at a Sunday afternoon news conference with officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI.
The plane’s owner, Atlas Air, issued a statement Sunday confirming the deaths, adding that its “primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support.” Atlas was operating the flight for Amazon when it crashed Saturday afternoon near the small town of Anahuac.
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said security video from a jail about a mile away from the crash site showed the plane heading toward the ground nose first. Sumwalt added that air traffic controllers reported rain in the area, and that the plane did not send out a distress call before the wreck.
North Carolina
Man who sued law enforcement after videotaped beating dies
RALEIGH — A North Carolina man who sued law enforcement officials after being beaten by officers last year has died of a suspected drug overdose.
Media outlets report that Kyron Hinton, whose beating led to criminal charges against three officers, was pronounced dead after police and medical crews responded to an emergency call around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Two state troopers and a Wake County sheriff’s deputy were accused of using excessive force against Hinton last April after responding to 911 calls about a man acting erratically and possibly armed with a gun. Hinton also was bitten by the deputy’s dog.
The two troopers were fired after being charged with assault and failing to discharge their duties. They and another trooper were later charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy.