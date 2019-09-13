LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a yak on its way to the butcher's shop escaped to the nearby mountains avoiding animal control officers and treats trying to lure it back into a trailer.
The News & Advance reports the yak named Meteor was on its last ride Tuesday from Buckingham, Virginia, to the butcher when it got out of its trailer.
The escape was called in as livestock on the loose, and Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says he figured he was looking for a cow.
Wright says the yak crossed a busy highway and avoided officers trying to capture it by heading for the mountains.
The yak was last spotted Wednesday at an inn, where the owners tried unsuccessfully to lure it into a trailer using treats.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators identified a violation of Coast Guard regulations that could trigger criminal charges in the California dive boat disaster that killed 34 people.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that all crew members on the boat Conception were asleep when the pre-dawn fire broke out Sept. 2 off the coast of Santa Barbara. The boat was required to have a crew member on lookout duty, according to Coast Guard rules.
"A member of the vessel's crew shall be designated by the master as a roving patrol at all times, whether or not the vessel is underway, when the passenger's bunks are occupied," the boat's inspection certificate said as a condition of operation.
The Conception's burned-out wreckage was in Port Hueneme Friday morning, according to ship-tracking website marinetraffic.com , a naval base more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.
Federal investigators are searching for the cause of fire and looking into possible criminal charges that would likely focus on an obscure federal law known as the seaman's manslaughter statute.
Under the pre-Civil War law that can bring penalties up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors only need to show negligence or that the captain or crew committed misconduct or neglected their duties.
Defense lawyers and law professors said that failure to appoint a night watchman or falling asleep on the job could be enough to bring charges.
"No watch? A boat that far offshore?" attorney Michael Turndorf said. "I think that fits the statute. I would be surprised, if those are the real circumstances, that somebody doesn't get charged."
The law was put in place to punish captains, engineers and pilots responsible for deadly steamboat accidents that killed thousands in the 19th century.
A lawyer for Conception captain Jerry Boylan said he didn't believe his client had spoken with the NTSB yet and declined to answer questions about what his client did the night of the tragedy.
"I would say that he's emotionally devastated," attorney Michael Lipman said.
Attorney James Mercante, who handles maritime law, said seaman's manslaughter law is dangerous for boat owners and officers, and it's often in their interest not to talk with investigators.
"You want to cooperate with authorities when there's a casualty. But you have to draw that fine line," Mercante said. "It comes down to a decision between cooperation and incrimination."
The captain and four crew members were asleep on the vessel's upper deck and survived. The sixth, a 26-year-old deckhand named Allie Kurtz, was sleeping below deck and perished with the boat's 33 passengers.
Kurtz's grandmother, Doris Lapporte, said she was too distraught to comment on the NTSB findings, issued days before the family planned to scatter her granddaughter's ashes at sea.
"I have nightmares every day about her going up in flames," Lapporte said, crying. "This isn't the time to talk about how angry I am or how I feel."
The victims on the Conception were a diverse collection, including a girl celebrating her 17th birthday with her parents and a friend, a marine biologist who was leading the three-day scuba diving excursion, an Indian-born dentist and her husband from Connecticut, an environmental scientist, and a professional photographer.
Douglas Schwartz, an attorney for the Conception's owner, Truth Aquatics Inc., attempted to cast doubt on the NTSB's conclusion that the crew was sleeping, saying in a released statement that a witness "seems to contradict" that notion.
A crew member was awake shortly before the fire started and checked the galley and surrounding area around 2:30 a.m., Schwartz said. The first mayday call from the captain was transmitted at 3:14 a.m.
Schwartz refused to answer follow-up questions, including whether that crew member was assigned to night watch and went back to sleep after inspecting the galley.
The parents of Charles McIlvain, 44, a visual effects designer who was onboard with his neighbor, said they were greatly disturbed to hear there was no roving watchman.
"Early detection may have made an incredible difference in outcome," Clark and Kathleen McIlvain said in a statement.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The new acting head of U.S. diplomacy toward Latin America is a seasoned envoy who once floated the idea of going into Chile unilaterally to snatch a politically powerful general who was behind the murder of a leftist politician in Washington in the 1970s.
The State Department announced Thursday that Michael Kozak will take over responsibility for the Western Hemisphere department a month after Kimberly Breier resigned.
The appointment suggests the U.S. will continue to pursue a hard line against socialist Venezuela, even after President Donald Trump fired hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, saying there were strong disagreements over Iran, Afghanistan and a cascade of other global challenges. Kozak has been deputy to Elliott Abrams, the U.S. special envoy on Venezuela, and played a major role in shaping U.S. policy on Venezuela this year.
Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director of Human Rights Watch, said that throughout his long career focused mainly on Latin America Kozak has earned a reputation as a strategic thinker and forceful doer.
"He's among that rare breed of American diplomats who are fully aware of the U.S.' unique power and responsibility to use its muscle to promote democracy and human rights," said Vivanco. "That's been his mantra for decades."
On Thursday, Trump tweeted: "My views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton. He was holding me back!"
Trump's comment came a day after foreign ministers from the 19 countries in the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance were called to meet later this month to assess options in responding to the Venezuela crisis. The treaty lists military action as one of the options available if the peace of the hemisphere is threatened, but the U.S. has said the goal of the meeting will be to address the crisis from a new framework and not a military intervention.
Kozak's decades-old proposal to at least consider grabbing the fugitive general in Chile could embolden some hawkish parties who want to see the U.S. intervene militarily to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Considered a staunch defender of human rights, Kozak wrote a cable in 1991 to the then assistant secretary of state for inter-American affairs, Bernie Aronson, with six different options for bringing to justice Gen. Manuel Contreras, the head of the DINA secret police during Gen. Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship in Chile. Contreras was responsible for ordering the 1976 car bombing in Washington that killed leftist former Ambassador Orlando Letelier and an American aide, one of the more stunning attacks by a foreign government ever carried out on U.S. soil.
The most radical of the six options was secretly going into Chile and snatching Contreras without the consent of the then democratic Chilean government. Kozak warned that option was "extremely dangerous," saying it "risks physical conflict with their law enforcement, killing innocent people, etc." It was in a diplomatic cable related to the Pinochet era that the U.S. government declassified in recent years as a sign of friendship to the Chilean people.
The proposal was discarded and Contreras ended up being convicted in Chile in 2005.
Kozak previously served as chief of mission in Havana in 1996-1999. He also took part in negotiating and implementing a deal to bring a democratic end to the conflict in Nicaragua in the 1980s and was a key player in diplomatic efforts to remove Gen. Manuel Noriega from power in Panama.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Democratic National Committee says the party's October presidential debate will take place at a small university in Ohio.
The fourth debate, which will be hosted by CNN and The New York Times, is to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, in central Ohio.
The debate will take place Oct. 15 and possibly the next night if additional candidates qualify based on polling numbers.
Otterbein is a private liberal arts college with enrollment of around 2,400.
The city of Westerville was long known as the home of the Anti-Saloon League, which led the fight for Prohibition. Today the Columbus suburb regularly tops lists of desirable residential communities, with Money Magazine twice naming it as one of the country's best places to live.