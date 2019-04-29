New York
Suit filed in case of 4 girls claiming school strip-search
BINGHAMTON — The parents of four 12-year-old girls who say they were illegally strip-searched in school are suing an upstate New York district in federal court.
The civil rights lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages at trial and was filed Monday by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
It names the Binghamton City School District and Board of Education, as well as a middle school principal, assistant principal and nurse.
The lawsuit claims racial bias caused the officials to interpret the girls' playful behavior as suspicious.
It says the girls, who are black, were told to partially disrobe for a drug search in the nurse's office in January. The lawsuit says the girls were humiliated.
District officials dispute how the girls and advocacy groups have characterized the situation.
Hawaii
Official: 3 dead in helicopter crash in Honolulu suburb
HONOLULU — Fire and helicopter parts rained from the sky Monday in a suburban Honolulu community as a tour helicopter crashed and killed all three people aboard, officials and witnesses said.
"All you could see was fire," witness Melissa Solomon said, explaining that she was driving on the street when she looked up to see flames and a helicopter plummeting in front of her.
Paramedics responding to an unrelated call about 30 yards away heard "a horrific bang," said Shayne Enright, a spokeswoman for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. When they turned around, they saw a helicopter on fire.
The crash occurred in Kailua, a town of 50,000 people about a 30-minute drive from downtown Honolulu.
The crash site was on a two-lane road amid one and two-story homes.
The helicopter, which was built in 2000, is registered to United Helicopter Leasing LLC of Honolulu, according to FAA records. State business records show Nicole Vandelaar as the manager.
Washington
Experts: Human error may be cause of Seattle crane collapse
SEATTLE — Human error may have caused a crane collapse that killed four people and injured four others over the weekend, experts said Monday.
Based on videos of the collapse, they said it appears workers who were disassembling the construction crane had prematurely removed pins securing the sections of the crane's mast to each other, and that could explain why the crane toppled in relatively minor wind gusts.
"The reason this tower fell over is ironworkers and the people working on it did not follow the manufacturer's instructions for disassembling the crane," said crane accident investigator Tom Barth. "If the pins had been in, that crane would not have fallen over."
The crane's mast fell over on Saturday afternoon as workers were taking it apart. Sections landed on top of the new Google building where it had been used and on traffic below, striking six vehicles. Two ironworkers on the crane were killed, as were two people in cars — a retired city employee and a college freshman. Four others were injured.
Barth, who has been a tower crane operator, inspector and accident investigator for 38 years, said the only safe way to disassemble a tower crane is to do it by sections.
New Mexico
No bail for border militia group leader on weapons charge
ALBUQUERQUE — A federal magistrate judge ordered the leader of an armed group that detained asylum-seeking families near the U.S.-Mexico border to remain jailed Monday as he awaits trial on a federal firearms charge.
Larry Mitchell Hopkins pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition during a detention hearing that was delayed earlier in morning because the federal courthouse in Albuquerque was abruptly evacuated. The U.S. Marshals Service said it could not provide information hours later on why the courthouse was cleared. It reopened shortly after noon.
A federal prosecutor argued after the courthouse reopened that Hopkins posed a flight risk and danger to the public if released. He cited Hopkins' history of felony convictions dating back decades, use of aliases, and leadership role in the "heavily armed" United Constitutional Patriots group at the border.
Hopkins was arrested on April 20 after videos of his militia group carrying firearms and detaining groups of immigrants crossing the border sparked widespread criticism.