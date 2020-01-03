Around the nation

New York
Judge: Giuliani associate may give records to House
NEW YORK — A federal judge on Friday allowed a Rudy Giuliani associate indicted on campaign finance charges to turn over documents to Congress as part of the impeachment proceeding against President Trump.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Oetken granted Lev Parnas’ request to turn over to the House intelligence committee documents and data seized by federal investigators when Parnas was arrested in October.
Parnas’ attorney said in a court filing he expected to receive the materials from the U.S. Justice Department this week.
Parnas and another man, Igor Fruman, played key roles in efforts by Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Parnas and Fruman were indicted in October on federal campaign finance violations related to a $325,000 donation to a group supporting Trump’s reelection. They have pleaded not guilty.
Alaska
Survivor: ‘Sleeping to swimming’ in minutes
JUNEAU — A survivor of an Alaska crab boat sinking that left five fellow fishermen missing said the crew went from “sleeping to swimming” in minutes as rough seas and ice threatened to sink their vessel on New Year’s Eve.
“On the 31st, we just started listing really hard on the starboard side,” Dean Gribble Jr. said in a YouTube video that he posted Thursday to answer questions about the disaster. “From sleeping to swimming was about 10 minutes. It happened really fast. Everybody was trying to get out. Everybody was doing everything they could, and it was just really a (expletive) situation.”
Gribble, who has appeared on the Discovery Channel documentary series “Deadliest Catch,” said the seven-member crew faced 20-foot seas, 40 mph winds and icy conditions. He said his emergency locator beacon wasn’t working and complained about other safety equipment.
Gribble and John Lawler were the only survivors and suffered hypothermia, the Coast Guard said. They told rescuers that they were the only ones to make it into a life raft and had been able to get into survival suits, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The suits offer some flotation and hypothermia protection.
Wisconsin
Education leader appears on child sex crime charge
GREEN BAY — A high-ranking New York City education official accused of swapping online messages with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy and reserving a whirlpool suite in Wisconsin for a sexual encounter was released Friday on a promise to appear.
David Hay, 39, is charged in federal court with child enticement and possession of child pornography. A judge in Green Bay set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 14 and placed Hay on electronic home monitoring. Hay was arrested Sunday at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport.
Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, was serving as deputy chief of staff for Richard Carranza, the schools chancellor for New York City’s Department of Education, when he was arrested. The New York City Department of Education fired Hay following his arrest.
Virginia
Woman makes hay replica of Willie Nelson
HUDDLESTON — Country singer Willie Nelson frequently sings about traveling and seeing things he may never see again. Chances are he had never before encountered a 15-foot-tall hay sculpture of himself .
Huddleston native Beth Bays has been making giant hay bale sculptures for the last eight years. Her most memorable ones include characters from “The Wizard of Oz” and the Virginia Tech Hokie bird mascot.
But her latest work, “Will-Hay Nelson,” really struck a chord in the community upon its debut in November, Bays told news outlets.
“This one seems to be everyone’s favorite by far,” Bays said. “My cousin joked that I might have to quit now because I’ll never be able to top this.”
Wire reports