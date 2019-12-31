Around the nation

Michigan
Restaurant server receives $2,020 tip
ALPENA — The restaurant bill was $23. But the tip at a small-town restaurant in Michigan was much larger: $2,020.
Danielle Franzoni, 31, got the tip while working Sunday at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena. The credit card receipt said “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”
Franzoni, a single mother, couldn’t believe the number, but her manager assured her the tip was legitimate. She said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago. Franzoni plans to use the money to reinstate her driver’s license and build savings.
“They don’t know nothing about my story. They don’t know where I’ve come from. They don’t know how hard it’s been,” Franzoni said of the couple who left the tip. “They’re really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart.”
These words should totes be banned
DETROIT — Sorry, Latin teachers: Quid pro quo has got to go.
The centuries-old Latin phrase, which means an exchange of favors, leads a Michigan university’s 45th annual “List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.”
Each year, Lake Superior State University invites the public to nominate words and phrases that seem tired or annoying through everyday speech, news coverage and more. The latest list has more than a dozen, including “artisanal,” “influencer,” “living my best life” and “chirp.”
There’s “jelly,” short for jealous, and “totes,” a nod to totally. And in a baby boomer revolt, it’s apparently time to scratch “OK, boomer.” Finally, the list has “vibe/vibe check,” “mouthfeel,” “I mean,” “literally” and “curated.”
Pennsylvania
Police: Amazon driver steals UPS package
WILKES-BARRE — An Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home, police said.
A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.
Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. Later that afternoon, an Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving.
Wilkes-Barre police said charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.
Texas
Infowars host Jones ordered to pay $100K
AUSTIN — A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in legal fees and refused to dismiss a lawsuit that targets the Infowars host for using his show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.
Jones is being sued for defamation in Austin, Texas, by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, attack at an elementary school. Similar lawsuits against Jones have been filed by other Sandy Hook families in Connecticut courts.
Idaho
Headless torso found in cave identified
BOISE — The headless torso that was found in a remote Idaho cave 40 years ago has finally been identified as belonging to an outlaw who killed his wife with an ax and was last seen after escaping from jail in 1916.
Clark County Sheriff Bart May said Tuesday that the cold case will remain open because investigators don’t yet know who killed Joseph Henry Loveless. Still, they were able to notify one of Loveless’ surviving relatives, an 87-year-old grandson, of his fate.
For investigators, the mystery began when a family hunting for arrowheads in Buffalo Cave near Dubois, Idaho, on Aug. 26, 1979, found his remains wrapped in burlap and buried in a shallow grave. Few additional clues turned up until March 30, 1991, when a girl exploring the same cave system found a mummified hand. Investigators began excavating, finding an arm and two legs nearby, also wrapped in burlap.
Local authorities turned to Idaho State University for help, and over the subsequent years anthropology students and staffers from ISU worked on the case. Experts from the Smithsonian Institution and the FBI were recruited to assist. No other remains were ever found.
California
Lawyers: Durst wrote ‘cadaver’ note
LOS ANGELES — Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge that he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he’s accused of killing, according to court documents.
In a court filing Christmas Eve in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded he had written the note directing police to the home of his best friend, Susan Berman, in December 2000.
Durst, 76, pleaded not guilty to murder in Berman’s death but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.
Merv Griffin sidekick Jack Sheldon dies at 88
LOS ANGELES — Jack Sheldon, an acclaimed jazz musician whose trumpet graced the award-winning song “The Shadow of Your Smile” and who was known to TV viewers as the puckish sidekick to talk show host Merv Griffin, has died. He was 88.
Sheldon died Friday of natural causes, his longtime manager and partner, Dianne Jimenez, said in a statement Tuesday. Further details were not provided.
Sheldon was a prominent part of the vibrant West Coast jazz movement in the 1950s alongside fellow artists Art Pepper, Stan Kenton and Shorty Rogers. He also played with jazz and pop greats including Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee, Lena Horne and Frank Sinatra. Sheldon’s tender horn solo on “The Shadow of Your Smile,” which was introduced in the 1965 film “The Sandpiper,” helped earn it song of the year at the Grammys and best original song at the Oscars.
