SAN DIEGO — A federal judge, responding to a plan to reunify children separated at the border, said he was having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders.
The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using “truncated” procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks, which exclude DNA testing and other steps it took to reunify children under 5.
The administration said the abbreviated vetting puts children at significant safety risk but is needed to meet the deadline. Chris Meekins, the deputy assistant Health and Human Services secretary for preparedness and response, filed a declaration that he is fully committed to meeting the deadline. However, he does not believe “the placing of children into such situations is consistent with the mission of HHS or my core values.”
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw took umbrage at Meekins’ statement, disputing the official’s interpretation of his orders and saying that safe reunification could and will occur by July 26.
“It is clear from Mr. Meekins’s Declaration that HHS either does not understand the Court’s orders or is acting in defiance of them,” he wrote late Friday. “At a minimum, it appears he is attempting to provide cover to Defendants for their own conduct in the practice of family separation, and the lack of foresight and infrastructure necessary to remedy the harms caused by that practice.”
LOS ANGELES — A second-generation California firefighter who was using a bulldozer to prevent a wildfire from spreading was killed Saturday near Yosemite National Park, state fire officials said.
Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney, 36, died in the morning hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
The blaze broke out Friday night in Mariposa County, near the west end of Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest. Fire officials said it had burned about 150 acres.
Varney worked through the night and was driving the bulldozer to cut a firebreak to keep the fire from extending into a nearby community, according to fire chief Nancy Koerperich. Investigators were working to determine further circumstances surrounding Varney’s death, Koerperich said.
Missouri
Missouri — long the easiest state in the nation for 15-year-olds to marry— has outlawed the practice.
Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill to raise the minimum marriage age to 16. Previously, Missouri was one of 25 states with no minimum marriage age. And Missouri was the only state that allowed children age 15 to marry with only one parent’s approval, even if the other parent objected. Children younger than 15 needed a judge’s approval.
In March, The Kansas City Star published a series on child marriage showing that Missouri had possessed the dubious honor of having most lenient law in the nation allowing 15-year-olds to marry.
The result was that Missouri had become a destination wedding spot for 15-year-old brides, with 1,000 15-year-olds marrying in the state between 1999 and 2017. Many of them married men age 21 or older.
Wyoming
POWELL — A Wyoming city has discovered its potted plants have literally gone to pot.
Officials in Powell believe pranksters planted marijuana seeds in city-owned flower pots this spring, leading unsuspecting city workers to water and care for them.
The Powell Tribune reports city Parks and Recreation staff noticed the unauthorized greenery late last month while watering the pots, including one not far from the police station.
Parks Superintendent Del Barton says workers pulled two plants on June 29 and took them to police. Another was found a couple days later. Barton says workers suspect there may be others.
Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s governor says she’s holding summer office hours at the beach.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold the first event Monday at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett. She’ll be joined by members of her Office of Constituent Services to help connect residents with various services.
While there, she plans to sign an executive order to reduce reliance on single-use plastics that can end up in the state’s waters.
Raimondo says she looks forward to hosting office hours and hearing directly from residents at some of the state’s most popular destinations. She plans to go to East Matunuck State Beach on July 23 and Lincoln Woods State Park on Aug. 3.
Wire reports