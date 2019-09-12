Texas
Grand jury indicts man for El Paso attackEL PASO — A man accused of gunning down people at a busy Walmart in El Paso last month was indicted Thursday for capital murder, prosecutors announced.
Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, was indicted on one count in connection with the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead in the border city, District Attorney Jaime Esparza said. El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Crusius, who remains jailed without bond.
Crusius’ defense lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Attorney Mark Stevens previously said he will use “every legal tool available” to prevent his client from being executed.
The El Paso County District Clerk’s office said Crusius’ indictment would not be publicly available until next week because it takes a few days to process and assign the case to a court.
District of Columbia
US, China exchange goodwill gesturesWASHINGTON — The United States and China traded conciliatory gestures, raising hopes they can deescalate a standoff over trade that has shaken financial markets and cast gloom over the global economy.
In Beijing, China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday that Chinese importers are asking U.S. suppliers for prices of soybeans, pork and other farm goods. It’s a sign they might step up purchases of American agricultural products, a possible goodwill gesture ahead of talks next month aimed at ending the tariff war.
The statement from China followed President Trump’s decision Wednesday to postpone a planned tariff hike on Chinese imports by two weeks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday that China asked that the tariff increase be rescheduled from Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
Trump delayed the tariff hike to Oct. 15 in what Mnuchin called a “goodwill gesture to the Chinese.”
Criminal charges on tap for FBI’s former No. 2?
WASHINGTON — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Trump’s wrath, faces the prospect of criminal charges after his lawyers failed to persuade senior Justice Department officials that he did not intentionally lie to internal investigators.
Two people familiar with the matter said Thursday that Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen declined an appeal from McCabe’s lawyers aimed at preventing a prosecution.
Still, it wasn’t immediately clear when or even whether the United States Attorney’s Office in Washington, leading the investigation, might announce charges.
Virginia
Lt. Gov. Fairfax sues CBS over interviews
RICHMOND — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax filed a $400 million lawsuit Thursday against CBS, alleging the company defamed him when it broadcast interviews with two women he says have falsely accused him of sexual assault.
The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday alleges nobody at the company investigated or adequately fact-checked the allegations made by Meredith Watson or Vanessa Tyson before airing them. It says CBS’ actions have damaged Fairfax’s reputation and “once promising career and political prospects.”
“Fairfax brings this action to restore his reputation and clear his name, ensure the truth prevails, stop the weaponization of false allegations of sexual assault against him, and vindicate his rights under civil law,” the lawsuit says.
New York
Corpse found wrapped in carpet near StarbucksNEW YORK — A dead body was found wrapped in red carpet and deposited like trash on the curb outside a Harlem Starbucks early Thursday, officials said.
A passer-by noticed the red carpet rolled up amid some trash close to the curb next to an AM New York newspaper dispenser box, officials said. Stepping closer to investigate, the pedestrian saw a pair of feet sticking out of the carpet and called 911.
Investigators determined the man, who was wrapped in plastic inside the roll of carpet, had head injuries, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.
Whoever dumped the body used a Target shopping trolley to roll it to the Starbucks location.
Louisiana
Mom, daughter, 11,
charged in pot gummies
COVINGTON — A 30-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of making THC-laced gummy candies, and her 11-year-old daughter is accused of giving them to classmates at school.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that a deputy assigned to the school learned about the gummies after another child ate one and had to go to a hospital.
The woman was arrested Tuesday on five charges including making controlled substances and cruelty to juveniles. Her daughter was arrested on a distribution charge. Investigators say she knew the gummies contained the marijuana ingredient that makes people high.
Officials say detectives found a variety of THC edibles and products at the house.
